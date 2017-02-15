Congress, tariffs & trade

WASHINGTON

In theory, if only occasionally in fact, Congress plays a role when a president wants to initiate military hostilities. Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah thinks Congress should also have a say when a president wants to initiate a trade war.

Lee is eager for Congress to retrieve some of the power it has delegated to presidents. He proposes the Global Trade Accountability Act. It is analogous to the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, which the House again passed Jan. 5.

REINS would require Congress to approve any major (at least $100 million cost) regulation. Lee notes that last year Congress passed 2,966 pages of laws while federal agencies were churning out 32 times that many (97,110) pages of regulations. His excellent proposal would, like REINS, leave Congress in a reactive posture, but at least able to react. Speaker Paul Ryan declares that “we're” — meaning Congress — “not going to be raising tariffs,” but Congress has long since invested presidents with vast discretion regarding tariffs.

Tariffs are taxes imposed at the border. The Constitution says “Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises” and “to regulate commerce with foreign nations.” Its Origination Clause says, “All bills for raising revenue shall originate in the House.”

Although all tariffs raise revenues, not all are primarily “for” that purpose. Some protect from competition some industries that the government decides to favor. So, by repeatedly, beginning with the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA), delegating to presidents the power to impose tariffs, Congress has empowered presidents to raise taxes. Lee's proposal would require congressional complicity in this core government function.

Without it, presidents can wield powers akin to those of a wartime commander in chief. Gary Clyde Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute for International Economics notes the TWEA is “the mother of all presidential powers over international trade.” In 1933, newly inaugurated President Franklin Roosevelt's first act was to invoke a TWEA section — never mind that the nation was not at war — to declare a national emergency and order a bank holiday, actions which were, as Hufbauer says, “at best remotely related to foreign commerce.” Congress promptly extended the TWEA to cover national emergencies declared by presidents.

The current president could use the TWEA with impunity to legitimize tariffs, citing ongoing U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, like the TWEA, and six other statutes give presidents vast power to regulate international commerce during an “unusual and extraordinary threat,” which the current president thinks is the nation's current condition. And courts defer to presidents about emergencies.

If Congress passes Lee's measure, and President Trump signs it, it will limit presidential discretion regarding trade wars and crimp the modern presidency's imperial swagger.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.