OMB chief's Rubik's-cube challenge

WASHINGTON

The federal budget is Mick Mulvaney's headache as the new head of the Office of Management and Budget.

If the dictionary had an entry for “deficit hawk,” it would have Mulvaney's picture next to it: In 2011, he opposed raising the debt ceiling unless it was linked to deep spending cuts and a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget. Now 49, he became a South Carolina congressman by defeating a 14-term Democrat who was chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Mulvaney was about to begin his fourth term when the new president nominated him to be budget director. This detonated Sen. John McCain, who voted against Mulvaney, whose fiscal stringency extends to Defense spending.

Mulvaney and McCain both oppose the budget slush fund used to evade spending caps by paying for some military operations outside the regular Defense budget, as “Overseas Contingency Operations.” McCain has derided OCO as a “gimmick.”

In 2016, it was 10 percent of Defense spending; bringing those operations into regular budgeting will further complicate solving this budgetary Rubik's Cube: How to accommodate preserving the sequester's spending caps, cutting tax revenues by upward of $6 trillion over a decade, reforming the tax code, substantially increasing Defense spending, finding $1 trillion for infrastructure projects and leaving untouched entitlements while 10,000 more baby boomers become eligible every day for Social Security and Medicare.

While Mulvaney stresses the guarantee that no one in or near retirement will ever be affected by entitlement reforms, he also insists there must be changes if the two programs are to be protected and saved.

An old joke: An economist and a normal person fall into a deep pit with steep, unscalable sides. “Don't worry,” says the economist, “we'll just assume a ladder.” An old budgeting practice: Assume rapid economic growth.

Although since 2000 average GDP growth has been an anemic 1.9 percent, and America just completed a decade without a single year of 3-percent growth, Steven Mnuchin, the new Treasury secretary, has signaled what the administration will assume: He believes 3-percent growth can be normal. Never mind that growth was 1.8 percent last year, and the Federal Reserve sees 1.8 percent for many years, and the Congressional Budget Office projects 1.9 percent for five years.

Mulvaney notes that someone age 35 has spent his or her entire working life experiencing nothing but economic sluggishness. The political rewards for delivering the novelty of economic dynamism could be transformative.

He insists that “1.9 percent is not the ‘new normal'” and “230 years of American history are more indicative of what America is capable of.” Whatever his shop proposes will reflect “dynamic scoring,” which estimates the growth effects of tax reform and regulatory relief, which he thinks can have “two to three times” the growth effect of tax policy.

No prior budget director faced a challenge as daunting as Mulvaney's, with much depending on tax reform at a moment when Republicans are sharply divided about various proposals.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.