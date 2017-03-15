NEA a frill that should be shorn

WASHINGTON

Although the National Endowment for the Arts' 2016 cost of $148 million was less than one-hundredth of 1 percent of the federal budget, attempting to abolish the NEA is a fight worth having, never mind the certain futility of the fight.

Let's pretend, counterfactually, that the NEA no longer funds the sort of rubbish that once immersed it in the culture wars, e.g., a photo depicting a crucifix immersed in a jar of the artist's urine. What, however, is art? Are NEA enthusiasts serene about government stipulating, as it must, art's public purposes that justify public funding? Or do they insist that public funds should be expended for no defined public purpose?

The myriad entities with financial interests in preserving the NEA cloyingly call themselves the “arts community,” which has its pitter-patter down pat. The rhetorical cotton candy asserts that the arts nurture “civically valuable dispositions” and a sense of “community and connectedness.” And, of course, “diversity” and “self-esteem.” Americans supposedly suffer from a scarcity of both.

The NEA was created in 1965. In 1995, Republicans won control of the House and said the NEA was a frill the federal government should be shorn of. Twenty-two years later, it survives. It defines art democratically and circularly. Art is anything done by anyone calling himself or herself an artist, and an artist is anyone who produces art.

David Marcus, artistic director of a Brooklyn-based theater project and senior contributor to The Federalist, says: “Many theater companies, even the country's most ‘successful,' get barely 50 percent of their revenue from ticket sales. Much of the rest comes from tax-deductible donations and direct government grants. This means that the real way to succeed as an arts organization is not to create a product that attracts new audiences, but to create a product that pleases those who dole out the free cash. The industry received more free money than it did a decade ago, and has fewer attendees.”

Furthermore, the NEA's effects are regressive, funding programs that are, as Paul Ryan's House Budget Committee said, “generally enjoyed by people of higher income levels, making them a wealth transfer from poorer to wealthier.”

Defense contractors spread subcontracts across the nation like butter across toast; 50 states and perhaps all 435 congressional districts get NEA funds. And here is another reason for the immortality of government programs: If a program is, like the NEA, a minor expense, legislators wonder: Why take the trouble, and experience the pain, for a trivial gain?

Americans' voluntary contributions to “arts/culture/humanities” institutions, $17 billion in 2015, dwarf the NEA's subventions, which would be replaced if those who actually use the organizations — many of them supported by state and local government arts councils — are as enthusiastic about them as they claim to be. The idea that the arts will wither away if the NEA goes away is risible. Distilled to its essence, the argument for the NEA is: Art is a Good Thing, therefore a government subsidy for it is a Good Deed. To appreciate the non sequitur, substitute “macaroni and cheese” for “art.”

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.