Replacement likely ACA look-alike

“Mend it, don't end it” was Bill Clinton's rhetorical straddle regarding affirmative action. Republican efforts to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) look increasingly like “mend it, don't end it.”

Republicans who repeatedly voted to repeal the ACA — before voters gave them congressional majorities and a president who would sign a repeal — now must replace it in the context of an American consensus in favor of a government obligation to guarantee universal access to health insurance. And in the context of several other new beliefs: Health insurance should not be denied because of pre-existing conditions. And federal law should provide a refundable tax credit entitlement, and require that children up to age 26 be eligible for coverage under their parents' insurance.

Furthermore, Republicans are insufficiently radical as they largely accept this third-party payer system that distorts decisions about recourse to the health-care system: Upward of 180 million Americans are covered by employer-provided insurance, which is not taxed as what it obviously is — compensation. Republicans have postponed for nearly a decade — meaning, probably, forever — the “Cadillac tax” on a small portion of the most generous employer-provided plans.

Given all this, it is probable that whatever replaces the ACA's tapestry of subsidies, regulations and mandates will be a tapestry of subsidies, regulations and mandates that probably will constitute substantial improvements but hardly a revolution in the relation of the citizen, or the health-care sector — one-sixth of the American economy — to the government.

Medicine's importance has risen rapidly with its competence as it has advanced from the conquest of infectious diseases to the management of chronic ailments. And to the center of American politics.

Legislative bargaining often is additive: Supporters of legislation A endorse legislation B so that its advocates will reciprocate by supporting A. By this process a coalition (and government) grows. However, congressional bargaining about replacing/mending the ACA might become an exercise in subtraction. The debate is making clear that expansion of 52-year-old Medicaid is the most important aspect of the 7-year-old ACA. Twenty Republican senators represent states that expanded Medicaid and face budget agonies if it is abruptly reversed. But many congressional Republicans believe it should be. Perhaps this is a difference that can be split. If not, adding some legislators' support will subtract others'.

Conservatives warn against the fatal conceit of thinking that one can predict the consequences of comprehensive government interventions in complex systems. Now many Republicans say they know the Congressional Budget Office's projections about how many people will be uninsured under Speaker Paul Ryan's replacement proposal and its effect on the deficit are wrong, and that they can accomplish more skillfully, and with less comprehensive health-care planning, what the ACA attempted. This confidence is important, whether or not it is true.

