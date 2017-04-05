Misinformation pushing aside knowledge

WASHINGTON

Impulse control is unfashionable as well as unpresidential. But perhaps you should resist the urge to trip people who stride briskly down the sidewalk, fixated on their phone screens, feeling entitled to expect others to make way. New technologies are shaping behaviors and dissolving civilities.

In 2005, Lynne Truss, in her book “Talk to the Hand: The Utter Bloody Rudeness of the World Today, or Six Good Reasons to Stay Home and Bolt the Door,” presciently foresaw portable technologies that enable “limitless self-absorption,” and an age of “hair-trigger sensitivity” and “lazy moral relativism combined with aggressive social insolence.” This was 12 years before some Wellesley College professors said, last month, that inviting controversial, aka conservative, speakers to campus injures students by forcing them to “invest time and energy in rebutting the speakers' arguments.”

In The American Interest, the Hudson Institute's Carolyn Stewart, revisiting Truss' book, wonders, “What is it about social media that compels us to throw off the gloves?” Stewart notes that, as Truss anticipated, people “have taken an expectation that previously applied to the private sphere — control over our environment — and are increasingly applying it to the public sphere.” Social media's “self-affirming feedback loop” encourages indignation about anything “that deviates from our preferences.”

The consequences are enumerated in Tom Nichols' new book “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters.” Our devices and social media are, he says, producing people who confuse “internet grazing” with research and this faux research with higher education, defined by a wit as “those magical seven years between high school and your first warehouse job.”

“It is,” Nichols writes, “a new Declaration of Independence: no longer do we hold these truths to be self-evident, we hold all truths to be self-evident, even the ones that aren't true. All things are knowable and every opinion on any subject is as good as any other.”

In today's therapeutic culture, which seems designed to validate every opinion and feeling, there will rarely be disagreement without anger between thin-skinned people who cannot distinguish “you're wrong” from “you're stupid.” Equating “critical thinking” with “relentless criticism” results in worse than the indiscriminate rejection not merely of this or that expert. Nichols says this equation produces “a Google-fueled, Wikipedia-based, blog-sodden” disdain for even the ideal of expertise. This ideal becomes an affront in a culture that “cannot endure even the slightest hint of inequality of any kind.” Unfortunately, Nichols tartly notes, “specialization is necessarily exclusive.”

The “spreading epidemic of misinformation,” nowadays known as “alternative facts,” gives rise to a corollary to Gresham's Law (“bad money drives out good”): “Misinformation pushes aside knowledge.” Everyone with a smartphone has, Nichols says, more information “than ever existed in the entire Library of Alexandria,” which can produce a self-deluding veneer of erudition.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.