Trump vs. Freedom Caucus

WASHINGTON

With a mellifluous name suggesting bucolic tranquility, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., is an unlikely object of the caterwauling recently directed at him and the House Freedom Caucus he leads. The vituperation was occasioned by the HFC's role rescuing Republicans from embracing an unpopular first draft of legislation to replace ObamaCare.

Although just a little over 2 years old, the HFC signals a revival of congressional resistance to the dangerous waxing of executive power under presidents of both parties. The HFC is a rarity, a heartening political development: People giving priority to their legislative craft and institution rather than to a president of their party barking at them.

The HFC's 30 members, and six others informally affiliated, are barely 8 percent of the House. But their cohesion is a force multiplier. The cohesion comes, Meadows says, from its members being “here for a purpose.” And, he adds dryly, from the fact that, for many, “This is not the best job they've ever had.” If 80 percent of the HFC agree on an issue, it votes as a bloc, although members can receive two exemptions per Congress.

About 30 years ago, Meadows, a businessman, was the only person to attend a precinct meeting, thereby becoming the precinct's chair. He rose in Republican ranks until redistricting after the 2010 census produced a congenial district, which he won in 2012. In December 2014, he and a few others were disgusted by “cromnibus,” a continuing resolution to keep the government running and an omnibus spending bill — another of those “this is a binary choice, so you have no choice” moments. He and eight other conservatives chose to form a group of kindred spirits.

Meadows came to the nation's attention by doing something eccentric: He read the House rules. Therein he learned about a “motion to vacate the chair.” Such a motion requires a vote on the Speaker. John Boehner resigned as speaker and from the House rather than rely on Democrat votes to make up for lost votes from the HFC, whose members had felt the sting of his disapproval of their insufficient docility.

In last month's dispute about Speaker Paul Ryan's health care bill, the president thought it was wise to tweet a demand that the HFC “get on the team.” And for Steve Bannon to summon HFC members to reportedly be instructed by him that “this is not a discussion. This is not a debate. You have no choice but to vote for this bill.”

Franklin Roosevelt, a somewhat more accomplished politician than Donald Trump, tried to purge some members of his party's congressional caucus. Roosevelt became angry when some conservative Southern Democrats helped to defeat his plan to enlarge the Supreme Court and fill the new seats with compliant liberals. He recruited and supported primary opponents against the offending Democrats.

All survived. One of them, Georgia's Sen. Walter George, told that FDR was “his own worst enemy,” replied: “Not as long as I'm alive.” Republicans gained eight Senate seats in 1938 and their House ranks almost doubled, from 88 to 169. FDR never again had a liberal legislating majority in Congress. Today's president should have second, or perhaps first, thoughts about a purge.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.