Battling trafficking of minors

PHOENIX

Three months ago, Trooper Jonathan Otto of the Arizona Department of Public Safety smelled marijuana in a car he'd pulled over, long after midnight, for traveling 104 mph. It was driven by a man with a woman wearing only lingerie. Their passenger was a female juvenile whose fake document showed her to be 18. She was, Otto says, “not wearing a whole lot of clothing.”

The adults had taken this 16-year-old from California and were heading for Las Vegas. The girl gave Otto the phone number of her grandmother, who immediately told him the girl might have been in prostitution since she was 15. Trained for such situations and experienced at noticing people who somehow do not belong together, Otto correctly suspected DMST — domestic minor sex trafficking.

Sgt. Scott Reutter, 47, who watches Phoenix motels where prostitutes are active, approached a young girl talking to an older man. She said she was 22. Reutter thought she was “14, maybe 15.” She had been a runaway for 17 months, since she was 13. After a 10-minute hearing returning her to the custody of child services, she immediately ran.

To be in law enforcement is often to feel condemned to bailing an ocean with a thimble.

Frank Milstead, Department of Public Safety director and the 54-year-old son of a Phoenix cop, knows “there are so many people out there who want to take advantage of other people.”

It is unclear how many DMST victims there are because for many reasons, they often don't report the crime. They are, Milstead says, usually abducted, sort of, from “some environment where nobody missed them” — adding, however, that traffickers cannot control “people who are unwilling.” But many trafficked minors are, Milstead says, “chronic runaways” with attenuated capacities for self-determination. They are products of poor or nonexistent parenting; traffickers provide food, shelter, a simulacrum of caring, and drugs that produce dependency. Milstead guesses 80 percent are addicted.

Milstead's troopers get to know those who do motels' housekeeping and notice suspicious activity. Big sporting events attract traffickers. Troopers also watch bars and nightclubs and, increasingly, monitor the internet and social media.

The website Backpage, whose founders live in Arizona, began as normal classified advertising but, a U.S. Senate investigation concluded, found its most lucrative business being a sexual marketplace. The New York Times reports law enforcement officials say its “dating section” often “used teasers like ‘Amber alert' and ‘Lolita' to signal that children were for sale.” According to The Times, “In the midst of a Senate investigation, a federal grand jury inquiry in Arizona, two federal lawsuits and criminal charges in California ... of pimping children, the website abruptly bowed to pressure in January and replaced its sex ads with the word ‘Censored' in red.”

Holding up his smartphone, Milstead says: “Leaving your kid alone at night in his room with this? You might as well leave him or her in the city park downtown. Anything is available on a phone.”

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.