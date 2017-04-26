Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
George Will

A Gallic Barack Obama

George F. Will | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting in Paris. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON

The French are too intellectually vain to borrow others' political ideas, but too interested in style not to appreciate and appropriate that of others. So, on May 7 they might confer their presidency on a Gallic Barack Obama.

In 2008, Obama, a freshman senator, became a national Rorschach test, upon whom Americans projected their longings. Emmanuel Macron, 39, is a former Paris investment banker, untainted by electoral experience, and a virtuoso of vagueness. His platform resembles (The Spectator's Jonathan Miller's description) “a box of chocolates from one of those upscale confiseries on the Rue Jacob: full of soft centers.” This self-styled centrist is a former minister for the incumbent president, socialist Francois Hollande, who in a recent poll enjoyed 4 percent approval. Macron calls his movement En Marche! , meaning “on the move,” which is as self-congratulatory and uninformative as Obama's “We are the ones we've been waiting for.” Macron proposes to cure France's durable stagnation by being ever so nice. Which means, above all, by not being ... her.

In 1984, when Marine Le Pen's anti-Semitic, xenophobic father, Jean-Marie, received more than 2 million votes for president, a Paris headline asked: “Are there 2,182,248 Fascists in France?” It was not an unreasonable question, he having advocated uniting all “the forces of the nation in a fasces.” He was pointedly invoking the Roman symbol of power — rods lashed around an ax handle with the blade protruding — from which fascism took its name. His slogan was cunningly sinister: “My program is what you are thinking.” Meaning: What you flinch from saying about Jews, immigrants and other deplorables.

His daughter's rallies feature chants of “ On est chez nous ” (“This is our home”), which expresses anxiety that France is less and less that. Millions of unassimilated immigrants have made a mockery of the dreamy multiculturalism preached by people comfortably insulated from the influx. Le Pen's blood-and-soil nationalism is a primal scream against the felt dilution of identity.

In 1977, France's GDP was about 60 percent larger than Britain's; today it is smaller than Britain's. In the interval, Britain had Margaret Thatcher, and France resisted (see above: keeping foreigners' ideas at bay) “neoliberalism.” It would mean dismantling the heavy-handed state direction of the economy known as “ dirigisme ,” which is French for sclerosis. France's unemployment rate is 10 percent, and more than twice that for the young.

Public-sector spending is more than 56 percent of France's GDP, higher than any other European nation's. Macron promises only to nibble at statism's ragged edges. He wants a more muscular European Union, which, with its democracy deficit, embodies regulatory arrogance.

Le Pen's surge probably will crest short of the presidency. But in France and elsewhere, complacent people should remember the black spiritual with which James Baldwin in 1963 warned Americans during the struggle for civil rights:

“God gave Noah the rainbow sign

No more water, the fire next time.”

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.

