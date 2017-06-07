Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
George Will

Engineering without a license

George F. Will | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Institute for Justice
Mats Jarlstrom displays the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying's order fining him $500 for questioning traffic lights' timing without a state engineering license. (Institute for Justice photo)

Updated 6 hours ago

WASHINGTON

Beginning this week, Washington hopes infrastructure, a product of civil engineering, will be much discussed. But in Oregon, keep your opinions to yourself, lest you get fined $500 for practicing engineering without a license. This happened to Mats Jarlstrom as a result of events that would be comic if they were not symptoms of something sinister.

When Jarlstrom's wife got a $150 red-light camera ticket, he became interested in the timing of traffic lights and decided there was something wrong with the formula used. He began thinking, Googling, corresponding and — his big mistake — talking about this subject. He has ignored repeated demands by the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying that he pipe down. So the board considers him to be, like Jesse James, Al Capone and John Dillinger, a dangerous recidivist.

Not that it should matter, but Jarlstrom actually is an engineer. He has a degree in electrical engineering, served in a technical capacity in the Swedish air force and worked for Sweden's Luxor Electronics before immigrating to the United States in 1992. He is, however, not licensed to “practice engineering” — design skyscrapers, bridges, etc. — so, according to the board, he should not be allowed to talk about engineering, or even call himself an engineer. Only those the board licenses are admitted to the clerisy uniquely entitled to publicly discuss engineering.

After Jarlstrom emailed his traffic-light ideas to the board, it declared the emails illegal because in them he called himself an engineer. The board, which fined him $500 for expressing opinions without getting a professional-engineer license, has tried to bully others, too, including political candidates who called themselves engineers without being licensed by the board.

The Oregon board has until June 14 to answer the court complaint filed on Jarlstrom's behalf by the Institute for Justice. Oregon's board will probably receive a judicial spanking for suppressing Jarlstrom's right to speak and, were he to try to earn income from his traffic-light work, his freedom of occupational speech.

William Mellor and Dick M. Carpenter, the Institute for Justice's founding general counsel and director of strategic research, respectively, published a book, “Bottleneckers,” that defines a bottlenecker as “a person who advocates for the creation or perpetuation of government regulation, particularly an occupational license, to restrict entry into his or her occupation, thereby accruing an economic advantage without providing a benefit to consumers.”

The Oregon board should remember Diane Hartley, who probably prevented a Manhattan calamity. In 1978, Hartley, an undergraduate engineering student, concluded that strong winds could topple the 59-story Citicorp Center, built in 1977. After her math was validated, emergency repairs were made.

If busybodies like those on Oregon's board had wielded power in New York in 1978, Hartley would have been fined for “practicing” — speaking her mind about — engineering without a license, and what then was the world's seventh-tallest building might have fallen, full of people, into congested Midtown.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.