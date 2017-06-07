WASHINGTON

Beginning this week, Washington hopes infrastructure, a product of civil engineering, will be much discussed. But in Oregon, keep your opinions to yourself, lest you get fined $500 for practicing engineering without a license. This happened to Mats Jarlstrom as a result of events that would be comic if they were not symptoms of something sinister.

When Jarlstrom's wife got a $150 red-light camera ticket, he became interested in the timing of traffic lights and decided there was something wrong with the formula used. He began thinking, Googling, corresponding and — his big mistake — talking about this subject. He has ignored repeated demands by the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying that he pipe down. So the board considers him to be, like Jesse James, Al Capone and John Dillinger, a dangerous recidivist.

Not that it should matter, but Jarlstrom actually is an engineer. He has a degree in electrical engineering, served in a technical capacity in the Swedish air force and worked for Sweden's Luxor Electronics before immigrating to the United States in 1992. He is, however, not licensed to “practice engineering” — design skyscrapers, bridges, etc. — so, according to the board, he should not be allowed to talk about engineering, or even call himself an engineer. Only those the board licenses are admitted to the clerisy uniquely entitled to publicly discuss engineering.

After Jarlstrom emailed his traffic-light ideas to the board, it declared the emails illegal because in them he called himself an engineer. The board, which fined him $500 for expressing opinions without getting a professional-engineer license, has tried to bully others, too, including political candidates who called themselves engineers without being licensed by the board.

The Oregon board has until June 14 to answer the court complaint filed on Jarlstrom's behalf by the Institute for Justice. Oregon's board will probably receive a judicial spanking for suppressing Jarlstrom's right to speak and, were he to try to earn income from his traffic-light work, his freedom of occupational speech.

William Mellor and Dick M. Carpenter, the Institute for Justice's founding general counsel and director of strategic research, respectively, published a book, “Bottleneckers,” that defines a bottlenecker as “a person who advocates for the creation or perpetuation of government regulation, particularly an occupational license, to restrict entry into his or her occupation, thereby accruing an economic advantage without providing a benefit to consumers.”

The Oregon board should remember Diane Hartley, who probably prevented a Manhattan calamity. In 1978, Hartley, an undergraduate engineering student, concluded that strong winds could topple the 59-story Citicorp Center, built in 1977. After her math was validated, emergency repairs were made.

If busybodies like those on Oregon's board had wielded power in New York in 1978, Hartley would have been fined for “practicing” — speaking her mind about — engineering without a license, and what then was the world's seventh-tallest building might have fallen, full of people, into congested Midtown.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.