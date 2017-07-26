WASHINGTON

In January 1988, in Ronald Reagan's final State of the Union address, he noisily dropped on a table next to the podium in the House chamber three recent continuing resolutions, each more than a thousand pages long. Each was evidence of Congress' disregard of the 1974 Budget Act.

Reagan fumed: “(B)udget deadlines delayed or missed completely, monstrous continuing resolutions that pack hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of spending into one bill, and a federal government on the brink of default. ... In seven years, of 91 appropriations bills scheduled to arrive on my desk by a certain date, only 10 made it on time. Last year, of the 13 appropriations bills due by October first, none of them made it. Instead, we had four continuing resolutions lasting 41 days, then 36 days, and two days, and three days, respectively. And then, along came these (three) behemoths.”

Reagan might have been less cross if there had not then been Democrat majorities in the House and Senate. Today, however, Republicans have both political branches in their hands. How are they doing with the government's basic business — budgeting and appropriating?

James Arkin, a congressional reporter for Real Clear Politics, recently wrote a four-part dissection of Congress' ongoing dereliction: Neither the House nor the Senate has passed the fiscal 2018 budget resolution that the Budget Act of 1974 stipulates should have been acted on by April 15, or any of the 12 appropriations bills supposed to be passed by the Oct. 1 beginning of the fiscal year. On-time passage of the appropriations bills has not happened since 1996. Continuing resolutions now involve more than a trillion dollars — not counting the two-thirds of spending (e.g., entitlements, debt service) that happens without congressional involvement.

Remember all this while Republicans fumble with the health-care sector approaching one-fifth of the U.S. economy. Remember, too, Republican umbrage about the Senate auction by which the Obama administration threw money at the problem of cobbling together Democrat votes to pass ObamaCare.

The debate that began in the Senate Tuesday afternoon will reveal whether Republicans are, in the words of Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey, unwilling to enact a “slight curb” in the rate of growth, “in the distant future,” of Medicaid, the entitlement “that is growing most rapidly, and is equal to 70 percent of our budget deficit.”

America is sleepwalking into the most predictable crisis in its history, the demographically driven crisis of the entitlement state struggling to provide health care for an aging population.

And the Republican Party is led by a president who, as a candidate, pledged to guarantee the acceleration of the crisis by preserving the status quo.

Tuesday afternoon, the irascible John McCain made a plea in the Senate for that body to return to “regular order.” This was a response to the institutional slovenliness that exasperated an amiable president three decades ago.

Congress's continuing self-degradation is writ large in a process that brought us to Tuesday morning, when most Republican senators knew only this: They would vote to begin consideration of a bill that they might have to pass in order to find out what is in it.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.