George F. Will: MLB teams applying informed intelligence

As we are hearing the loveliest four words, “Pitchers and catchers report,” consider this: Why are many premier Major League Baseball free agents, particularly sluggers and starting pitchers, unsigned? The MLB Players Association angrily says some teams are more interested in economizing than in winning. The real explanation is that teams are intelligently aligning their behavior with changing information.

Teams increasingly behave alike because they increasingly think alike. All have young graduates of elite colleges and universities crunching data. Players become eligible for free agency after six years of MLB service, close to when most careers' downside begins. Baseball has become younger since banning performance-enhancing drugs that extended some careers: 32 is the new 36.

Today's all-or-nothing, strike-out-or-home-run game will not last — strategy constantly evolves. But for now, the market is saturated with home-run hitters, some of whom have spurned nine-digit offers. Their agents should have anticipated softening demand for a surplus commodity. “Analytics” demonstrate that most starters are most effective when constantly throwing hard, less effective the third time through the opponent's lineup. Hence relief pitchers are increasingly important — and increasingly well paid, even in this severely rational market.

High-revenue, high-spending teams might be saving for a splurge in eight months on the best free-agent class ever. In the collective bargaining agreement negotiated 15 months ago and running through 2021, the MLBPA agreed to a competitive balance tax of 20 percent on any portion of a payroll over $197 million. The MLBPA knew this was designed to be a disincentive for spending, for the purpose of enhancing competitive balance .

Competitive balance exists when every well-run team has regularly recurring, reasonable hope to be among the 10 teams in the postseason. But “regularly recurring” does not mean “uninterrupted.” In the previous 25 seasons, 22 of the 30 teams have played in the World Series; 14 have won it, but none consecutively since the 1998-2000 Yankees.

The MLBPA says some teams are in a “race to the bottom.” Actually, teams tearing down old and mediocre rosters are accepting a plunge to produce momentum for a surge to the top. What fans most dislike, and what constitutes baseball malpractice, is consistent mediocrity — teams not talented enough to play in October but not bad enough to draft the best young talent.

Before 1994's strike-shortened season and canceled World Series, MLB had seven work stoppages (including spring training) in 22 years. There have been none since; MLB has gone from a $2 billion to a $9 billion-plus business, the average salary from $1.2 million to $4.1 million.

Baseball, like the American economy in this era of high-quantity, high-velocity information, is lately more efficient at pricing assets and allocating resources. This intensified dynamic has many more winners than losers. To oppose this churning, in the national pastime or the nation itself, is to oppose the application of informed intelligence.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.