George Will

George F. Will: Bolton's beliefs a recipe for overreaching

George F. Will | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
WASHINGTON

Because John Bolton is five things President Trump is not — intelligent, educated, principled, articulate and experienced — and because of West Wing proximity to a president responsive to the most recent thought he has heard from cable television or an employee, Bolton soon will be the first national security adviser to seriously suggest the U.S. consider embarking on war crimes.

The Nuremberg trials' first two charges against major Nazi war criminals concerned waging aggressive war. Emboldened by the success, as he still sees it, of America's Iraq adventure that began 15 years ago this month, Bolton — who writes a monthly column for the Tribune-Review — favors real wars against North Korea and Iran. Both have odious regimes. But neither can credibly be said to be threatening an imminent attack against America. Nevertheless, Bolton thinks bombing both might make the world safer. What could go wrong?

Much is made of Bolton being implacably hostile to strongman Vladimir Putin, whom the U.S. president admires. And of the president repeatedly execrating the invasion of Iraq that Bolton advocated. So, how can the president square his convictions with Bolton's?

Let's say this one more time: Trump. Has. No. Convictions.

Invading Iraq was a worse U.S. foreign policy decision than Vietnam, and the worst in American history, for two reasons. One is that we probably have paid no more than 20 percent of the eventual costs of that decision, which enhanced Iran's ascendency. The other is that, while America gradually waded waist-deep into Vietnam, the Iraq invasion's protracted preparation was deliberative and methodical. It is not true that, as the current president and the virulent left insist, President George W. Bush and his senior advisers “lied” about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction. They simply got things wrong, which conservatives, especially, understand was not without precedent.

For the first time since World War II, the U.S. president is no longer the world's most powerful person. China's president is, partly because the U.S. president abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership without an alternative. Power is the ability to achieve intended effects. Randomly smashing crockery does not count.

Like the Obama administration, whose Iran policy he robustly ridicules, Bolton seems to believe America has the power to determine who can and cannot acquire nuclear weapons. His belief in U.S. power to make the world behave reflects “narcissistic policy disorder” — the belief that whatever happens in the world happens because of something the U.S. did or did not do. This is a recipe for diplomatic delusions and military overreaching.

Speaking of delusions, one died last week — the belief that this president could be safely cocooned within layers of adult supervision. Bolton's predecessor, H.R. McMaster, wrote a brilliant book (“Dereliction of Duty”) on the failure of officials, particularly military leaders, who knew better but did not resist the Vietnam disaster.

McMaster is being replaced because he would have done his duty regarding this president's impulses.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.

