George F. Will: Who'll pay for paid family leave?

WASHINGTON

The recent bipartisan budget agreement indicates 10-digit deficits are acceptable to both parties even when the economy is robust — and indicates government's future. So does this tweet nine months ago from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.: “In America, no family should be forced to put off having children due to economic insecurity.”

“Due to economic insecurity” is a way to avoid saying “until they can afford them.” Evidently it is now retrograde to expect family planning to fit families' resources. The arrival of a new entitlement, paid family leave after a child's birth or adoption, will coincide with gargantuan deficits produced primarily by existing entitlements.

Still, the president opposes his party's proclaimed determination to address the entitlement crisis — and has endorsed paid family leave. Five states, the District of Columbia and many cities have, and at least 23 states are considering, paid-leave laws. Washington's political class is eager to truncate states' experiments by making paid leave a national entitlement — by making states toe lines drawn in Washington.

This will advance the left's government-dependence agenda, but many conservatives support it in the name of “family values,” and because free stuff polls well. But it will not be free for someone , so the argument is about who should pay. But the debate will concern ways to disguise the costs while requiring others to pay them.

Congress is fond of unfunded mandates, for which it reaps political credit. But further burdening small businesses is economically and politically imprudent.

One deficit-enlarging provision of the recent tax cuts is a two-year experiment with business tax credits for offering paid leave. Another idea is to pay for family leave through unemployment insurance, which would require a new tax, or a new level of a payroll tax.

Another proposal, which can be presented as revenue-neutral, is to allow new parents to collect, say, 12 weeks of Social Security payments by committing them to forgo collecting, when eligible, an appropriate sum from Social Security — which its actuaries say is unsustainable beyond about 2034. So, this form of paid family leave would be appended to, and funded by, a rickety system that by then will require sharp, politically impossible benefit reductions, or payroll-tax rate increases, or expanding income subject to that tax, or an infusion of general revenues, or all four.

Paid family leave is another predictable click of government's leftward-moving ratchet. Twenty-five years ago, Washington made many workers eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave. The current administration speaks of six weeks of paid leave. Democrats fancy 12. A likely compromise? Eighteen.

Whatever paid family leave's length or funding, later iterations will expand what Washington will provide or mandate, as well as the percentage of wages it will cost. Arriving amid trillion-dollar deficits, paid family leave will demonstrate that limited-government conservatism has become a persuasion without a party.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.