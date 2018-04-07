George F. Will: Why disenfranchise felons for life?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Desmond Meade, a graduate of Florida International University's law school, cannot vote in his home state because he was imprisoned for committing non-violent felonies involving drugs and other matters during 10 years when he was essentially homeless. Florida is one of 11 states that effectively disqualify felons from voting permanently; in 14 other states and D.C., released felons automatically recover their civil rights.

Florida has 1.6 million disenfranchised felons, including 20 percent of its African-American adults. In Florida, someone who gets into a bar fight, steals property worth $300, or even drives without a license three times can be disenfranchised for life. There is a cumbersome rights-restoration process that involves waiting five to seven years (depending on the felony) and can consume 10 years before politicians and their appointees decide who can vote.

Meade heads the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which gathered more than a million signatures to put its initiative on Florida's Nov. 6 ballots. His basic argument: “I challenge people to say that they never want to be forgiven for anything they've done.” People convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses would not be eligible for enfranchisement.

Mass incarceration indisputably creates an enormous problem in facilitating the re-entry into society of released prisoners not improved by incarceration and facing discouraging impediments to employment and other facets of social normality. Recidivism among Florida's released felons was approximately 30 percent for 2011-15. Of the 1,952 whose civil rights were restored, five committed new offenses, a recidivism rate of 0.4 percent.

What compelling government interest is served by felon disenfranchisement? Enhanced public safety? How? Fine-tuning the electorate's quality is not a legitimate government objective. Felons really do not require reminders of their past and advertising it to their community. The rule of law is not served by punishments that never end, perpetuating a social stigma.

Meade, like one-third of the 4.7 million citizens nationwide who have re-entered society from prison but cannot vote, is an African-American. More than one in 13 African-Americans nationally are disenfranchised. Because African-Americans overwhelmingly vote Democratic, ending disenfranchisement of felons could become yet another debate swamped by partisanship, particularly in Florida, the largest swing state, where close elections are common.

GOP Gov. Rick Scott's administration has challenged a federal judge's order that Florida adopt a less arbitrary and dilatory rights-restoration procedure. A Quinnipiac poll shows 67 percent of Floridians favor enfranchisement of felons. That might provoke Republicans, who control the legislature, to try to siphon support away from the referendum by passing a law that somewhat mitigates the current policy's severity. Some of Nov. 6's winners might include 1.6 million Floridians who were not allowed to cast ballots.

