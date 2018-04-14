George F. Will: South Dakota asking justices to circumvent Congress, market

WASHINGTON

In 2016, South Dakota's legislature picked a fight in the hope that the U.S. Supreme Court would hand it a policy victory it failed to win in Congress. On Tuesday, the court will hear oral arguments about South Dakota's law that contradicts a 26-year-old court decision and a law Congress passed and extended 10 times. The state wants to tax online purchases from vendors that have no physical presence in the state to increase its revenue and mollify its Main Street merchants.

In 1992, in the internet's infancy, the court held that retailers are required to collect states' sales taxes only when they have a “substantial nexus” in states where items sold are purchased — basically, a physical, brick-and-mortar presence, which means they benefit from, and should pay for, local government services. Absent such a nexus, however, states' taxation of sales would violate the Constitution, which vests in Congress alone the power to impose such burdens on interstate commerce.

Many online retailers, by not collecting sales taxes, enjoy price advantages. This, however, is less valuable to them than their other advantages: convenience (no need to drive to shop) and choice (almost everything is sold online). Such commerce could not have flourished if vendors had to decipher and comply with 12,000 state and local jurisdictions' differing tax policies and exemptions. So, in 1998 Congress enacted (and in 2016 made permanent) the Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits state and local governments from imposing unique tax rules for internet transactions.

The ITFA is intended to shield small internet sellers from discriminatory taxes and compliance burdens. (Amazon pays sales taxes in all 45 states that have them.) Now, South Dakota wants the court to overrule this congressional policy calculation: Internet commerce's social benefits, with small companies enabled to compete with large ones, exceed the costs to traditional retailers, such as Sears, which once was a problem for then-traditional retailers.

The Sears catalog was a late-19th-century response to what government had directly (the Homestead Act) and indirectly (subsidized railroads) created — vast, thinly populated rural swaths with few shopping opportunities. By 1927, the nation of 119 million received 75 million Sears catalogs and other mailings, helped by another government program — rural free delivery. Some traditional downtown retailers were annoyed, not for the last time.

South Dakota's law reflects this fact: Governments often are reflexively reactionary when new technologies discomfort established interests with which the political class has comfortable, mutually supportive relations. The state's sales tax revenues have grown faster than its economy, even as internet retailing has grown. Its brick-and-mortar retailing survived Sears, then Wal-Mart. Indeed, many brick-and-mortar retailers are now bricks-and-clicks enterprises, offering online shopping.

Traditional retailing will prosper or not depending on market forces — Americans' preferences. State governments should not try to prevent this wholesome churning from going where it will.

George F. Will is a columnist for Newsweek and The Washington Post.