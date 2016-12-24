The flame of Christmas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“There is something in the very season of the year that gives a charm to the festivity of Christmas. … (I)n the depth of winter, when nature lies despoiled of every charm, and wrapped in her shroud of sheeted snow, we turn for our gratifications to moral sources,” according to Washington Irving.

The 19th-century American writer set the tone for modern Christmas, shifting the focus to others, away from carefree frivolity.

Until Irving, Christmas had traveled a rocky path. Officially recognized in the United States in 1870, the holiday had suffered through good times and bad, long before Congress decided to take some credit for it.

Emperor Constantine recognized Christmas in 336, and not long afterward, Pope Julius I designated Dec. 25 as Jesus Christ's birthday.

But by the Middle Ages, the holiday was a bacchanal of heavy drinking and boorish behavior.

The Puritans and Oliver Cromwell outlawed Christmas in 17th-century England after tossing out the king.

Charles II, the Merry Monarch, eventually restored both the throne and Christmas, pleasing the working class, which had little else to celebrate.

In America, too, the Puritans worked their joyless ways.

Christmas was banned in Boston, with criminal sanctions for “observing any such day as Christmas.” When the scolds lost their clout, the holiday started edging back, but it took Irving to make it what it is today.

Irving used fictional visits to an English manor to revive some old traditions and invent some new ones. In Irving's tales, Christmas was a time to focus on others, to give rather than receive, to open homes and hearts to the less fortunate.

With class warfare raging in America, these stories were a balm, and Christmas was reformed.

“Amidst the general call to happiness, the bustle of the spirits, and stir of the affections, which prevail at this period, what bosom can remain insensible?” Irving asked. “It is, indeed, the season of regenerated feeling — the season for kindling, not merely the fire of hospitality in the hall, but the genial flame of charity in the heart.”

And during this Christmas, we must kindle that flame of charity more than ever.

As refugees pour out of war zones in the Middle East and Africa, they are drowning by the thousands, their bodies washing ashore, as close to freedom as they will ever get.

In Aleppo, innocent families have been pinned down and killed in place. These are not combatants but families like ours, caught between cultures, slaughtered just for being there. Across Syria, and elsewhere, it is the plight of millions.

And when they do survive, danger never ends.

Grasping life, seeking refuge from war, thousands gather in tent cities, or disappear into dark corners of society, awaiting the gift of a home.

But many doors and hearts are closed to them.

If you know the Christmas story, you know their story.

Easily enough, our fear of the few can cause us to ignore the suffering of the many. But that is not the spirit of Christmas.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).