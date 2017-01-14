Gathering place for right, left

With rural versus urban, rich versus poor and conservative versus liberal, there is not much hope for common ground. But there may be a sliver of a gathering place for these strangest of bedfellows around the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The words are simple enough: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall ... have the assistance of counsel for his defence.” But in these divided states of America, few would imagine that this is where consensus could be found.

When he was U.S. attorney general, Eric H. Holder Jr. called universal access to lawyers “our moral calling.” Holder even supported a lawsuit against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, his fellow Democrat, for allegedly violating the rights of the accused who cannot afford a lawyer.

At the other political end, the Koch brothers gave a major grant to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers to fight for indigent defense. Koch Industries CEO Charles G. Koch praised the group's “efforts to make the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of an individual's right to counsel a reality for all Americans, especially those who are the most disadvantaged in our society.”

How these widely different Americans could become allies would not have puzzled John Adams, our second president. When just a Boston lawyer, Adams defended British soldiers on murder charges, risking his reputation and career.

Later, Adams called his representation “one of the best pieces of service I ever rendered my country.” He called a potential death sentence for the soldiers a foul stain upon America. And contrary to Adams' fears, his reputation for justice, and his practice, grew.

David Carroll, executive director of the Sixth Amendment Center, explains how the right and the left have found common cause around representation for the poor. Conservatives see the right to counsel through a “tyranny of government versus individual liberty” prism.

“Just as the Second Amendment was originally created to allow citizens to protect their homes and families against an intrusion by government, so too does the Sixth Amendment give a person the tool — a lawyer — to defend his liberty.”

And, according to Carroll, liberals have always seen the right to counsel “through a civil rights prism.” This made it easy for some on the right to dismiss universal access to counsel as just another coddling decision by the Supreme Court of Chief Justice Earl Warren. But that has changed, and there is now a common goal.

Those states that have fumbled this obligation are feeling the pressure from both the right and the left. Some provide meager support and pass this off to their counties, which are often too poor. And Pennsylvania, the birthplace of liberty, has never provided money for indigent defense, putting the whole bill on counties.

But the stakes are high. The Supreme Court calls the right to counsel the most pervasive of a defendant's rights, because “it affects his ability to assert any other rights he may have.”

And that makes it a good place for all of us to gather together.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).