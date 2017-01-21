Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Mistick

Connections that count

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

When the world seems to have gotten away from you, it is always good to return to those people and places you know best. Most of our lives take place locally, not globally, and that is easily lost in the chaos of cable news and national politics.

In his best-seller, “Bowling Alone,” Robert D. Putnam describes a time when neighbors bowled in leagues rather than alone.

They belonged to social clubs and political groups. They went to church every week, raised money for charity with the Rotary and Lions clubs and shopped locally.

According to Putnam, this social capital has both “a private face and a public face,” enriching the lives of individuals and the community.

And while America seems to be on a momentary social-capital downturn, there are places where those connections remain strong.

Sometimes it takes just a small change in your routine to remind you how lucky you have been.

If your trusted physician or dentist retires, and you still have some miles left, count the good years you shared.

If a favorite restaurant or coffee shop closes, savor those happy hours.

Charles Spiegel for Men has been one of those special spots.

When it closes this month, after nearly 25 years in Squirrel Hill, there will be a lot of sad faces — but a lot of great memories, too.

As a haberdasher, Chuckie Spiegel excelled.

He discouraged your worst instincts, refused to sell you more than he let you buy and tailored everything to the smallest fraction.

If you were too heavy, he made you look thinner. If you were too short, he made you look taller.

And, somehow, with the right outfit and cut, he could even make you look smarter.

He created a distinctive look, and customers could spot a “Chuckie tie,” beautiful but not overstated, from across a crowded room.

And sometimes, you would bump into a guy who proudly announced that he was wearing a “full Chuckie,” an entire Charles Spiegel ensemble, from head to toe.

But Chuckie's was always more than a clothing store.

You could leave the world's woes behind, or find a friendly ear for your own troubles, simply by spending a couple of hours at “Camp Chuckie.” More than a few guys hung out there far more than they shopped.

Families stopped to say hello, and old customers would arrive from around the world, spending the day talking and laughing over coffee.

One whole wall was covered with postcards from customers' vacations and honeymoons.

And, if your kids went to school nearby, and something did not feel right on their walk home, they knew to go straight to Chuckie's. Most days, as kids will do, they stopped in just to be reassured that someone was there. And Chuckie was always there.

These are the connections that count. This is what enriches our lives and creates a community.

When that other noise begins to distract you, look at the people in your life. And thank them for all they have done.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.