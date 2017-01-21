Connections that count

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the world seems to have gotten away from you, it is always good to return to those people and places you know best. Most of our lives take place locally, not globally, and that is easily lost in the chaos of cable news and national politics.

In his best-seller, “Bowling Alone,” Robert D. Putnam describes a time when neighbors bowled in leagues rather than alone.

They belonged to social clubs and political groups. They went to church every week, raised money for charity with the Rotary and Lions clubs and shopped locally.

According to Putnam, this social capital has both “a private face and a public face,” enriching the lives of individuals and the community.

And while America seems to be on a momentary social-capital downturn, there are places where those connections remain strong.

Sometimes it takes just a small change in your routine to remind you how lucky you have been.

If your trusted physician or dentist retires, and you still have some miles left, count the good years you shared.

If a favorite restaurant or coffee shop closes, savor those happy hours.

Charles Spiegel for Men has been one of those special spots.

When it closes this month, after nearly 25 years in Squirrel Hill, there will be a lot of sad faces — but a lot of great memories, too.

As a haberdasher, Chuckie Spiegel excelled.

He discouraged your worst instincts, refused to sell you more than he let you buy and tailored everything to the smallest fraction.

If you were too heavy, he made you look thinner. If you were too short, he made you look taller.

And, somehow, with the right outfit and cut, he could even make you look smarter.

He created a distinctive look, and customers could spot a “Chuckie tie,” beautiful but not overstated, from across a crowded room.

And sometimes, you would bump into a guy who proudly announced that he was wearing a “full Chuckie,” an entire Charles Spiegel ensemble, from head to toe.

But Chuckie's was always more than a clothing store.

You could leave the world's woes behind, or find a friendly ear for your own troubles, simply by spending a couple of hours at “Camp Chuckie.” More than a few guys hung out there far more than they shopped.

Families stopped to say hello, and old customers would arrive from around the world, spending the day talking and laughing over coffee.

One whole wall was covered with postcards from customers' vacations and honeymoons.

And, if your kids went to school nearby, and something did not feel right on their walk home, they knew to go straight to Chuckie's. Most days, as kids will do, they stopped in just to be reassured that someone was there. And Chuckie was always there.

These are the connections that count. This is what enriches our lives and creates a community.

When that other noise begins to distract you, look at the people in your life. And thank them for all they have done.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).