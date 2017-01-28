'Teflon Don': Nothing sticks — yet

“Teflon Don” is what they called him through the primaries. To his true believers, Donald Trump could do nothing wrong. And even when he did, the Trump faithful ignored it.

In August, Democrat political strategist Peter Fenn marveled at Trump's primary-election behavior. In his U.S. News & World Report article “No More Teflon Don,” Fenn predicted Trump's defeat, after describing his primary-campaign tactics.

“Calling immigrants rapists, wanting to build walls that Mexico would pay for, banning those of the Muslim faith from entering the U.S., denigrating the service of Sen. John McCain, directing schoolyard insults at his opponents, leveling attacks against our NATO allies, producing tweets and language that made the average reader cringe — Trump was seemingly impervious to the consequences of his actions.”

Evan Osnos, writing for The New Yorker in those quiet days just before the general-election campaign, wondered if Trump supporters he had interviewed a year earlier had abandoned Trump because of Trump's campaign tactics. In his article “Teflon Don: Revisiting Trump's Early Fans,” Osnos found they were more committed than before.

And, now that Teflon Don is the president, his old tactics continue to serve him well. But the anti-Trump forces are not without hope.

Trump was clobbered in the popular vote, losing by a record margin of 3 million votes. He blames it on voter fraud by illegal immigrants, which is total fiction, but his version keeps it from sticking to him.

Trump grouses about the miserable turnout and low ratings for his inauguration. A polarizing president who won without a mandate, he should have expected nothing more. But to keep it from sticking to him, he blames the media and selective camera angles.

“Alternative facts” is how Trump's aide described their inauguration story, and that explains a lot. Fiction is the alternative to facts, and fiction can keep just about anything from sticking to Trump.

Trump is not the first Teflon president. Ronald Reagan, “The Great Communicator,” managed to dodge the blame for most of his missteps, even when he was caught in the thick of things.

Patricia Schroeder, who represented Colorado in the House of Representatives during the Reagan years, remembered it this way: “As a young congresswoman, I got the idea of calling President Reagan the ‘Teflon president' while fixing eggs for my kids. He had a Teflon coat like the pan.”

As they come to grips with their own reality, Trump's opponents are facing a long slog, made more difficult by his Teflon qualities. But there is good news for them from Good Housekeeping: If you turn up the heat, Teflon breaks down. And all those little nicks and scratches will eventually cause things to stick.

Just remember that other “Teflon Don” from New York. John Gotti reigned over organized crime through the 1980s. He was untouchable for years, but the government never quit the chase, finally catching him.

Nothing ever stuck to that “don” either — until the one time it did.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).