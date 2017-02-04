Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We were Muslims once, and we were again last week, when Donald Trump announced his Muslim ban and raised the same fears about them that had been used against our own ancestors.

And if that Trump Muslim registry ever comes about, we should all sign up, since Trump put us all in the same boat.

Maybe your ancestors were Puritans or Catholics or Jews, all seeking freedom to worship their God as they pleased.

They might have been Irish, Italian, Eastern European, Greek or anything else from anywhere around the globe.

None of them found it easy to be here, at first, but they had mustered the courage or surrendered to desperation, and left their homes in pursuit of happiness, a better life for their families.

They were afraid every day, with good reason.

They were not always welcomed warmly, but most of them stayed and chased their dreams.

If your parents or grandparents left their homeland, you know their stories.

“No Irish Need Apply” signs greeted many Irish immigrants to America, well into the mid-20th century. In Philadelphia, the Irish Riot of 1831 and the Nativist Riots of 1844 reflected the ethnic tension around the country.

In the City of Brotherly Love, Catholic churches were burned when it was proposed that Bible reading in public schools be suspended, until a version mutually acceptable to Catholics and Protestants could be identified.

Dishonest politicians used ignorance and fear of the unknown for political gain, fueling ethnic hatred.

Italians had their turn, too.

In 1891, 11 Italians were lynched in New Orleans in what has been called the largest mass lynching in American history. Nine of them had been acquitted of murdering the police chief, and two others were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Teddy Roosevelt, who would be elected president three years later, said the lynching was “a rather good thing.”

A New York Times editorial bought into the hysteria, calling the lynching victims “sneaking and cowardly Sicilians, the descendants of bandits and assassins.”

In his 2012 CNN article, “When Italian immigrants were ‘the other,'” Ed Falco wrote, “America has a proud tradition as an immigrant nation, but it also has a long history of marginalizing those it marks as ‘other.'”

Most of us have forgotten the bigotry and hatred that our ancestors suffered for no other reasons than their religion or country of origin.

Generations pass and we begin to think we were always “American,” with only an occasional reminder, now family lore, about how tough it had been for our forebears.

If you can spend some time with a Syrian refugee family, you will see into your own family's past.

Like your own ancestors, they have arrived with nothing and are grateful for everything. And, worse for them, they have no country to go back to.

Falco asks, “If we remembered, I wonder how much it might change the way we think about today's immigrant populations, or our attitudes toward Muslims?”

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).