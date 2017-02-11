Sometimes, ya gotta laugh

“There are three things that are real: God, human folly and laughter. The first two are beyond comprehension. So we must do what we can with the third,” said John F. Kennedy.

Surely, much of politics is deadly serious. Lives can be upended, our children's futures jeopardized and the least among us denied the pursuit of happiness. We can fail friends and enable enemies, risking catastrophe. Those things are human folly. But political humor has its place, and Henri Bergson explained its vital role, in his classic work “Laughter.” He believed laughter is a corrective response, helping individuals cope with excesses in their daily lives and providing a course correction for others who stray from the norm.

You can't help but laugh at some stuff, especially in today's politics, and you should not fight that natural response to unnatural behavior. Bergson was spot-on about laughter's influence: “Its function is to intimidate by humiliating.”

“Saturday Night Live” has aimed to make Americans laugh at politicians' absurdity since 1975. Last year, it harpooned both parties' presidential candidates, and this season is its most-watched in 22 years, thanks to Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Donald Trump. But if you read some of those Trump tweets, you know he doesn't get it. His spokesman, Sean Spicer, confirmed that, saying, “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate. ‘SNL' used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean.”

Spicer's comments deserve an ironic chortle, maybe even a full-throated guffaw. Trump set the meanness bar mighty high on the campaign trail, mocking a disabled reporter, disrespecting a Gold Star family and insulting women, Mexicans and Muslims. Being called mean by Trump is like being called ugly by a frog.

Bergson wrote as though he knew Trump: “We should see that vanity, though it is a natural product of social life, is an inconvenience to society, just as certain slight poisons, continually secreted by the human organism, would destroy it in the long run.” But he also described the antidote: “In this respect, it might be said that the specific remedy for vanity is laughter, and that the one failing that is essentially laughable is vanity.”

Laughter's corrective importance was echoed by 20th-century behaviorist Konrad Lorenz: “A man sufficiently gifted with humor is in small danger of succumbing to flattering delusions about himself.”

So, if you are among the millions laughing along with “SNL” and other late-night comics, be assured that you are not taking these serious times lightly. Sometimes it is our only response.

Asked how he managed to laugh a bit through the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln said, “I laugh because I must not cry.”

