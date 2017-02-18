Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Joseph Mistick

Then it was Nixon, now it's Trump

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

They called it “a two-bit burglary” in 1972, but it brought down the president of the United States by the summer of 1974.

The Watergate break-in started as a neat little piece of political espionage. The goal was to tap the phones and rifle the files at the Watergate-complex headquarters of the Democratic Party in hope of finding dirt on George McGovern, the Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Richard Nixon.

But the whole thing unraveled because of the ham-handed approach by the burglars and a stupid cover-up by the White House.

In the end, Nixon resigned, but he also took down scores of his defenders, including his closest aides, who were charged or jailed.

The similarities with Donald Trump and the Michael Flynn affair are irresistible. Already, The Washington Post is trying to decide on what bit of shorthand to call the whole Trump-Russia mess, running the headline “Flynngate? Kremlingate? Russiagate? The gate's out of the gate.”

This time, as during Watergate, the controversy ultimately surrounds an attempt to gain political advantage in a presidential election. And wiretaps, potential then, and actual recordings of Flynn's conversing with the Russian ambassador now, started the unraveling.

Now, as then, the affair is being pooh-poohed at the outset by those who have much to lose. “Tweeter in chief” Trump immediately tried to place the blame for his troubles on others, declaring, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?”

It is a White House version of the street-gang warning “snitches get stitches.” Trump would have us believe that the blame for a bank robbery should not be on the robbers, but on the guy who sounded the alarm.

And, while it is the kind of misdirection that would usually send so-called “law and order” Republicans into orbit, many are dancing around these allegations, not yet sure if it is safe to get involved.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., quickly followed Trump's lead in trying to shift the focus away from Trump and toward those who made Flynn's conversations public. “Where did these leaks come from? Who made these leaks?” Toomey asked.

That tactic worked for a while with Watergate, until Nixon's fellow Republicans finally realized that they faced an “us or him” choice.

Yet, for all the similarities, there are some important differences between Nixon and Trump. Nixon had spent a lifetime in politics, forming alliances, making friends and doing favors. He maintained a big balance in the political goodwill bank, and it was very hard for some fellow Republicans to join the chase early on.

Now, with staunchly conservative Vice President Mike Pence in the on-deck circle, some Republicans relish the thought of a change at the top.

Perhaps there is nothing to the wild talk about a Russian connection. But, if Trump is serious about governing and proving he has nothing to hide, he should start by finally releasing his tax returns. That will be good for both the presidency and America.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).

