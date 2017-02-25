Unleashing demons of hate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hate begets hate.

You cannot light the fuse and then act like you are not responsible when the bomb goes off.

Donald Trump has lit those fuses for years. This is not a new thing for him.

And while it was dangerous talk when he was a private citizen, now that he is in the White House, it can blow the country apart.

Last week, after bomb threats were made against 11 Jewish community centers around the country and tombstones were toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri, Trump finally addressed the surge in anti-Semitic actions.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said.

Trump's supporters praised his statement, but not everybody saw it as a genuine epiphany.

Some critics called it too little, too late.

And since Trump has been reluctant to reject the support of the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists, he has a lot to make up for now.

To that end, he went further.

“We have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms,” he declared.

It was a surprising statement from a politician who successfully ran on a platform based on bigotry, intolerance and hatred, and it raised more questions than answers.

Hate is a “fill in the blank” proposition.

If it is signaled from the top that it is OK to hate any group of people, it gives license to others to hate any group of their choice.

And that unleashes demons.

The FBI reported after the last presidential election that hate crimes are on the rise, surging by 6 percent over the previous year.

And while there has been plenty of hate to go around — aimed at blacks, Jews and gay and transgender people — the biggest increase has involved Muslim Americans.

Trump has banned travel from some Muslim countries, threatened to expel legal immigrants from Syria and called for a Muslim database.

You do not need a government study to understand the impact of his hateful words and actions.

Just talk to any Muslim, and you will feel the fear that Trump has generated.

It can be said that Trump does not discriminate among those against whom he discriminates.

Mexicans have been called “rapists” and “criminals,” war heroes have been belittled, the disabled have been mocked, women have been described in the vilest words and the news media have been called “the enemy of the American people.”

So far, Trump seems like a guy who has a hard time getting out of bed in the morning unless he has somebody to hate.

That has worked for him in the past, and his divide-and-conquer campaign strategy carried him to victory.

But remember what it says in the New Testament: “A man reaps what he sows.”

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).