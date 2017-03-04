Bad border business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Donald Trump pursues his plan for a wall along our border with Mexico, he should spend a little time studying the history of border walls. If he is the business genius that he claims to be, he would see that this is a bad investment.

An internal Homeland Security report, cited by Reuters, estimates the cost of Trump's wall at $21.6 billion.

Even at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's lower estimate of $15 billion, the wall will cost every American household $120.

That's money better spent on medicine, food, shelter and education than on a wall that will not make our border safer.

The Great Wall of China was certainly great from an architectural perspective. But it was not so great as a defensive measure.

Construction began in the third century B.C. and lasted into the 17th century A.D. The wall was to provide a physical barrier against barbarian invaders, but without troops and heavy weaponry, it was nearly useless.

Genghis Khan's Mongol hordes rolled over and through it.

And in the mid-17th century, the wall hardly slowed the Manchus as they moved on the Chinese capital, toppling the Ming Dynasty. As many as 400,000 deaths occurred during construction and, by the end, it was little more than a symbol of China's isolation from the world.

The Berlin Wall physically divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989. East Germany built the wall to stem the defection of its own citizens, particularly the highly educated “intelligentsia.”

Of course, troops with orders to “shoot to kill” were the real deterrent.

Snipers manned the wall and killed as many as 200, but nearly 5,000 broke through to the West anyway.

By 1989, the wall had become a symbol of failure and oppression. When it was finally opened and destroyed, it marked the end of East Germany.

It was the same with the Walls of Constantinople in 1453.

When manned with troops and heavy weaponry, invaders were repelled. But those troops were outdone by technology when the Ottoman sultan turned his new cannons on them. Then, the Byzantine Empire was over.

Since the beginning of time, politicians have loved to build things, physical additions to our landscape, where they can be seen breaking ground and cutting ribbons.

Trump will have plenty of chances for that if he focuses on our real needs, things like highways, bridges, railways, and locks and dams.

After 9/11, we have sometimes used military power when surgical police work would be more effective. It was a natural response, but it has often turned friends into enemies. The public gets this, but some of our leaders do not.

Even now, only the most extreme anti-immigrant Trump supporters would favor the military force and barbarism that have accompanied border walls. And without that, a wall is just a wall, waiting to be breached.

The price we must pay for symbolism alone is too high.

America, a land of immigrants, should be known for its doors, not its walls.

Joseph Sabino Mistick, a lawyer, law professor and political analyst, lives in Squirrel Hill (joemistick.com).