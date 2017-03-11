Trump's tweets risk sharing McCarthy's fate

It has been more than 60 years since U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wis., held sway over American politics. With reckless character assassinations and broad-brush conspiracy theories, his claimed goal was to get communists and Soviet sympathizers out of American government.

His real purpose was re-election, and he captured center stage with his mean-spirited style of political show biz. He kicked off his witch hunt at a 1950 speech, waving a sheaf of papers he claimed was a list of subversives working in the State Department.

While there were no names on those papers, the empty claim rattled a postwar nation fearful of foreign entanglement. But think about the fun McCarthy would have had if there had been some real names on that list. Instead of enduring public scorn and dying a lonely death, he might be remembered as a genuine crusader.

Today, McCarthy's list of friends of Russia would include some top names in American government and reach right into the White House. And he would have been gleeful confronting those public officials who lied about their Russia dealings and admitted it only after being caught.

In the wake of U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the presidential election, with the intent to promote Donald Trump and defeat Hillary Clinton, Trump's Russian ties have begun to trickle out. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, first to fall, had denied meeting with Russian agents during the campaign and resigned after the truth was exposed. Trump had expressed “complete confidence” in Flynn hours before.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Trump campaign surrogate, similarly denied any contact with the Russians during the election. He testified under oath, at his Senate confirmation hearing, that he “did not have communications with the Russians.” Later, once caught, he admitted to two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, recused himself from a Justice Department investigation of the Kremlin affair and actually rewrote history, amending his Senate testimony for the record.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, met with Flynn and Kislyak in December. And two other Trump campaign officials, Carter Page and J.D. Gordon, have since admitted to meeting with Kislyak at the Republican National Convention.

Trump's response to these revelations was vintage McCarthy-like misdirection. Without proof, Trump tweeted that President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential race. But Trump may have fallen into his own trap, which was McCarthy's fate as well.

In his podcast “Documents that Changed the World,” Joe Janes, a University of Washington professor, says that, in spite of McCarthy's bluster, his lists were “mainly numbers either taken from other sources or misremembered or just made up, and yet people believed them, and acted as a result of what he said he had.”

With today's dueling partisan accusations, a truly independent bipartisan investigating commission is necessary. With subpoena power, that will lead to Trump's tax returns, and any evidence of real ties to Russia.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).