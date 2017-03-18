Trump's plan will bite his backers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It is a centuries-old fable that cuts across many cultures, but the lesson is always the same. And one version goes like this.

A farmer sees what he thinks is a stick in the middle of a wintry road, only to discover that it is a frozen snake.

In order to save the snake, the farmer warms it inside his jacket, against his bosom.

The snake is saved, but once back in form, it bites the farmer.

As he lies dying, the farmer says to the snake, “How could you do such a thing? I was so good to you, and you bit me.”

And the snake replies, “You should have known better. That is my nature. I am a snake.”

With last week's unveiling of the Trump-endorsed Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare, some Trump supporters may be wondering if they made the farmer's mistake.

They had taken Trump to their bosom and revived his faltering political campaign.

Now, they may feel his bite.

They are the underemployed and unemployed, those who had justly felt betrayed by Washington, and average Americans who wanted someone to fight for them for a change. Many have remained loyal through the bumpiest launch of a presidential administration in modern history, often demanding that we all “give him a chance.”

But when he had his chance on health care, Trump returned to form.

It can no longer be said that his detractors are poor losers or that their complaints are just sour grapes.

Last week, Trump showed his nature.

The independent, nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, an organization that is run by a Republican economist who was handpicked by Republicans, concluded that 14 million Americans would lose their health care next year, and 24 million by 2026, under Trump's replacement plan for ObamaCare.

And millions more Americans would face staggering price increases.

Rural areas, where Trump ran especially strong, would see a devastating rise in premiums.

As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “In Nebraska's Chase County, a 62-year-old currently earning about $18,000 a year could pay nearly $20,000 annually to get health-insurance coverage under the House GOP plan — compared with about $760 a year that person would owe toward premiums under the ACA.”

The Republican plan would also upend Medicaid, which is used by many states to provide care for the poor, the elderly and the disabled.

By shifting the bulk of the cost of Medicaid to the states, which simply cannot afford it, more than 70 million of these most-vulnerable Americans could lose their health-care coverage.

Not surprisingly, the rich will get richer, on the backs of the poor, under Trump's plan.

According to The New York Times, the wealthiest Americans would get a $600 billion tax cut over the next 10 years.

Some Trump supporters will always blame anybody but Trump.

But others, who relied on Trump's promise of “insurance for everybody,” may soon feel the farmer's regret.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).