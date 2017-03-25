Public money well-spent on arts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Jimmy Breslin died last week, America lost a voice that was sure to anger or please, and not likely to leave anyone unmoved.

Breslin spent 50 years as a New York City newspaper columnist and author, writing about good guys and bad guys, never hesitating to take the powerful down a few pegs.

He once said, “Anything that isn't writing is easy.”

But he never believed that.

Breslin spent years celebrating the lives of those who work real jobs — physical jobs — every day.

And he had a soft spot for the down-and-outers, those on the outside of life, who never seemed to catch a break.

Breslin won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary and did stories on public corruption. And he survived a couple of solid physical beatings over the years, at the hands of some especially disgruntled tough guys who had played leading roles in his columns.

But he took it all in stride, true to his mission to provoke, entertain and inform.

Artists are like that.

They might use a brush or a chisel, or act on a stage or screen, or compose at a piano or with a guitar, or type at a keyboard, waiting for just the right word to come. All of it might not be good stuff, but we will never find what is good without encouraging it all.

And that is why those proposals to cut public funding for the arts are a bad idea.

This is not the first time that the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting have been targeted. But if the nation lost them, we would gain little and lose big.

All three together receive about $741 million annually, barely a drop of the federal budget.

And chances are, no matter where you live, your ideas have been challenged and sharpened, or you have been entertained and inspired, because of these programs.

From Mister Rogers and the Muppets to small-town community theater, arts programs in poor communities and rural radio stations that are the only sources of local news, money spent on the arts is well spent.

And while some big-city arts organizations could survive with private funding, those in rural communities would struggle.

Even during the Great Depression, the arts earned federal support.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt saw the arts as good economic policy and solid jobs.

First lady Eleanor Roosevelt understood that the arts were essential for our national soul, especially during hard times.

Then, Federal Project Number One supported artists, musicians, writers and actors.

And in 1938, as Great Britain faced certain war with Germany, Winston Churchill said, “The arts are essential to any complete national life. The State owes it to itself to sustain and encourage them.”

With all that was British in jeopardy, Churchill spoke for all of us, declaring, “Ill fares the race which fails to salute the arts with the reverence and delight which are their due.”

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).