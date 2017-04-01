Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Joseph Mistick

Showing he's bungler in chief

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

After all the big talk, all the chest-thumping and fist-pumping, all the promises and intimidation, Donald Trump's “The Art of the Deal” has turned out to be the “The Art of the Schlemiel.”

“Schlemiel” does more than just conveniently rhyme with “deal.” It is also one of those singular words that can replace an entire paragraph, describing someone who clumsily fails, a habitual bungler. Things rarely go his way.

And, so far, that describes Trump's experience at governing. From his ill-conceived Muslim travel bans to his colossal failure to replace ObamaCare, and the Russian quicksand from which he cannot escape, Trump has bungled one thing after another.

Behind it all is the common misconception that government can be run like a business, and it would be easier if that were true. Trump, once a powerful CEO perched atop the corporate pyramid, could rule by fiat in business. He usually had to please no one but himself and a small group of directors and investors.

But government is different from business in many ways. And what works in Trump Tower is sure to fail in the White House.

Not one of the three equal branches of government prevails over the others, which must come as a shock to a former corporate CEO. Trump has already met more than his match in Congress and the courts, mostly because he did not account for the Constitution.

Compromise, not required in business, is essential to government. As Colin Powell said, “just as they did in Philadelphia when they were writing the Constitution, sooner or later, you've got to compromise. You've got to start making the compromises that arrive at a consensus and move the country forward.”

Obvious efficiencies in business, where profit is a proper goal, are often not possible in government, where the rights and values of everyone must be taken into account. Government must serve all the people, not just those who are profitable to serve.

And in government, there are no boardroom confidences or business secrets. Everything government does will eventually see the light of day. Traditional journalists wield just one of the microscopes under which government business is conducted.

Statutes requiring transparency and protecting whistleblowers have become ingrained in our public culture. Social media, cellphone cameras and computer searches have turned every citizen into an investigative reporter. In government, everything is challenged and opposed by someone.

Trump seemed to realize the complexity of governing, at least for a moment, during his brief run at repealing ObamaCare. As if he had experienced a startling revelation, he exclaimed, “It's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”

Well, all of it is complicated. The budget, tax reform, infrastructure, immigration, the environment, jobs, civil rights, education, housing — they all need a serious approach. And Trump can get a good start on all of this by permanently removing his book “The Art of the Deal” from the White House library.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

