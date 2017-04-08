Rising risks of war

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In “This is how the next World War starts,” a recent Huffington Post article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Wood, a scary picture of a fragile world, just one mistake away from another big war, takes form.

According to Wood, Russian military provocations have increased dramatically, with NATO scrambling jets to intercept Russian fighters more than twice a day in 2016. And Russian jets increasingly buzz American and NATO aircraft, flirting with collision and the awful aftermath.

As former NATO commander Adm. James G. Stavridis told Wood, the chance of an accidental war “is probably higher than at any other point since the end of the Cold War. We are now at maximum danger.”

And Russia is just one trouble spot.

There is an easily provoked madman in North Korea.

Recent missile strikes and additional troops in Syria are drawing us deeper into that war.

The Chinese are flexing their economic and military muscles.

And Iran is keeping the Middle East on edge.

Tough talk and reckless talk only increase the danger.

But Donald Trump uses the same chest-pounding tactics on the world stage that he uses when negotiating a big lease or beating down a subcontractor's price on one of his hotels. He previewed this during his campaign, where that tough talk appealed to certain voters.

In a startling exchange with MSNBC's Chris Matthews in 2016, Trump refused to take the possible use of nuclear weapons in Europe or the Middle East “off the table.”

And, earlier, Trump had said, “This is the Trump theory on war. But I'm good at war. I've had a lot of wars of my own. I'm really good at war. I love war, in a certain way, but only when we win.”

Americans who have actually fought in wars see it differently.

Dwight David Eisenhower, the supreme Allied commander in World War II and the 34th president of the United States, said, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”

Still, even if Trump stumbles into a war because of incompetence, inexperience or temperament, he might not be immediately punished for that. The country would initially rally around him, causing a momentary rise in his abysmal polls.

But the economic disruption, in a global economy where supply chains are deeply intertwined, would cause at least a major recession, if not a depression, in the United States.

And that is aside from the difficult job of preventing the broadening of the conflict.

The movie “Wag the Dog,” a 1997 dark comedy, memorialized the initial political impact of a war on a president's popularity.

As the story goes, since there was no actual war on the horizon, Hollywood spin doctors manufactured a fictional war against Albania to distract the public from the president's political woes.

And it worked.

But real war is deadly serious.

And no one knew that better than Eisenhower, who said, “The only way to win the next world war is to prevent it.”

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).