Hope springs from rituals

There is something about spring.

Mark Twain said, “It's spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you've got it, you want — oh, you don't quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!”

Surely, with all its signs of new life, spring is our annual reminder that there can always be a fresh start.

You might wander the yard, looking for an early crocus or daffodil, or sit on your front stoop when the first warm evening comes along.

Everyone longs for spring to finally get here.

But some years it is harder than others to feel hopeful.

A tough economy, distant wars or strife here at home — all take their toll.

And when it seems like the world is just one reckless tweet away from global chaos, spring can struggle to arrive.

Some people, the smart ones, do not wait for a change in seasons or a religious holiday to give them the boost they need.

They build that cycle into their regular routine, renewing their spirit on their own.

On any given Saturday morning, the line at La Prima Espresso, in Pittsburgh's Strip District, begins to form early. By 9 a.m., it is usually four across, and it stretches from the counter to the door, even onto the sidewalk.

It is an imperfect line, an Italian line, more like a block of folks, slowly edging forward.

Five or six baristas are in constant motion behind the counter, and patrons peel off with their coffees, looking for a place to stand or a seat at an outside table.

Waiting in line is its own thing here, a chance to catch up and laugh a little, visit with old friends or make new ones.

Young and old, every race and creed, students and executives, usually chat about the richness of life, rarely about politics.

They all wait in line for the simple pleasure of sharing a coffee.

Surely, these simple rituals are not limited to La Prima or Pittsburgh. They are instinctively repeated around the world, providing a tonic for the ills of our time, the folly of our leaders and the excesses of our politicians.

One recent “CBS Sunday Morning” story, part of a show featuring careful money management, took a surprising turn. Dan and Carolyn Miller, and their six kids, have traveled the world for next to nothing, because they have mastered the use of airline bonus miles.

But Dan talked about the real lesson for their kids, saying, “Everywhere else, people are just people. Whether it's in another state, another city, another country, people are pretty much the same no matter where you go. And to be able to see that, I think, makes a big difference.”

And that is the lesson for all of us.

People are just people, everywhere.

Even if we just share a coffee, or a few kind words, we can find our own hope.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).