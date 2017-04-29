Immigration & bus-stop economics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It is the smartest bus stop in the world.

It sits at the edge of the Carnegie Mellon University campus, at the corner of Fifth and Morewood, in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. On any given day, some of the very smartest people in the world wait for a bus there.

Once, it could have been said that most of these commuters do not look like Pittsburghers, but that is no longer true.

Their faces are those of a city that started saving itself decades ago, with a switch from steel and heavy industry to education, medicine and science.

Their steel mills are laboratories and classrooms; their furnaces are computers.

They represent our best bet for the future.

And they are the future of the nation, too.

While it seems obvious that we should do everything we can to keep smart people here, especially after we have trained them, Donald Trump has proposed changes to our immigration policy that could freeze many of them out.

And as usual, the folly of this proposal is obscured by the gobbledygook of government bureaucracy.

Under the H-1B visa program, 85,000 foreign workers are admitted annually, selected by lottery and allowed to work in jobs in which they have special expertise. Those who win the lottery find their way into our hospitals, universities, research facilities and tech companies.

And some applicants, because of the random nature of a lottery, get to come here and create, or work for, small start-up tech firms. According to Fortune magazine, immigrants, or their children, starting small, have founded Tesla, Google, Reddit, Amazon, Yahoo, eBay and Apple, right here in America.

But any mention of “foreign workers” or “immigrants” or “stealing our jobs” is red meat for Trump's nativist campaign appeal, and he is continuing that rhetoric in office.

According to Trump, this visa program has driven down American wages because it has allowed low-wage immigrant labor to displace American labor.

That is an odd claim from a man who has maximized his private profits by manufacturing retail goods in China that he sells in America.

His business practices, the outsourcing of good jobs overseas, are the real problem, and maybe this is just a handy bit of misdirection.

But if it turns out that he is serious, and the tighter restrictions he is proposing become policy, it won't take long for America to fall behind when it comes to innovations in technology, science, medicine — and our economy.

Worse than the “brain drain” that is feared by most nations, Trump's policies will create a “brain flush,” a purposeful banishment of smart people.

Here's a better idea.

The next time Trump discovers that policies like health care are “hard” or that international relationships are “really complicated,” he should find the bus stop at Fifth and Morewood and invite three or four of the folks there to go with him back to Washington.

Whatever it is that has him stumped, they are likely to solve in no time at all.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).