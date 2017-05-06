What WWE taught 'face' Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pro wrestling fills stadiums and arenas across the land.

A combination of athleticism and theater, it never fails to please. More than 90,000 fans attended WrestleMania 32 last year, and crowds just short of that are common at matches across the country.

The bouts are the result of cultivated storylines that match “good guys” with “bad guys” or “faces” with “heels.”

To portray staged events as authentic, it is necessary to get the audience to suspend disbelief. “Kayfabe,” an old carny term now used in pro wrestling, describes the process that allows the fake to become real in the minds of the audience.

Donald Trump has a long history with pro wrestling.

His casino hosted earlier WrestleMania events, and he was part of a running storyline with Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, a wrestling-promotion company.

In a challenge match fought by surrogate wrestlers, the two billionaires once bet their hair on the outcome.

The match ended when Trump attacked McMahon at ringside, knocked him to the ground and pretended to pummel him.

Then, while two guys restrained McMahon at center ring, Trump shaved his head with electric clippers.

Trump never forgot the lessons of pro wrestling.

And when he rallied with 7,000 of his truest believers in Harrisburg last week, his performance showed that he still knows what works.

To them, Trump has been a “face” since his presidential campaign, and he trotted out those reliable “heels” that his crowd loves to hate. He took a swing at Democrats, but the main bout was saved for the media.

Media reports on his first 100 days in office portrayed him as a failure.

Earlier, he'd tweeted, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!”

But Trump had set that “ridiculous standard,” a self-imposed mark that he failed to meet.

Among his campaign promises not kept are a wall along the Mexican border, repeal and replacement of ObamaCare and withdrawal from NAFTA.

But the difference between reality and what he claims to be reality may not matter.

Trump is governing as he campaigned. He says what his crowd wants to hear, proclaiming loudly the things that they have always wanted to say.

He promises to fight their fights and champion their causes.

To many of his supporters, what Trump accomplishes is secondary to what he promises because they know the system is rigged against him and them.

Surely, Trump is lucky for some of his failures.

In spite of his words, some of his actions would strip his base of their health care, pensions and other benefits.

Then, he could quickly go from “face” to “heel.”

But so far, by Trump's measure, and that of his fans, he is a success.

For Trump, this is pro wrestling, where the suspension of disbelief is standard.

And the rest of us are playing baseball or football, games with rules.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).