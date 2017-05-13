Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Joseph Mistick

Trump's tough-guy tactics

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters.” So said candidate Donald Trump in Sioux City, Iowa, in January 2016.

For a guy known for bullying and bragging, Trump's comment could have been dismissed as the musings of a blowhard. But nothing deterred his most zealous supporters as he seemed to find new ways to “shoot” people at every campaign stop.

Trump mocked the disabled, insulted American war heroes, disrespected religions and nationalities and degraded anyone who disagreed with him. And even though Hillary Clinton outpolled him by 3 million votes nationally, he still had enough supporters in the right places to carry the Electoral College.

In the White House, Trump has continued his rhetorical onslaught, resisting any suggestion he should act in the American presidential tradition. In Twitter assaults, often in the middle of the night, he whacks anyone who slights him in the least. And when anyone gets too close to his financial past or questions his conflicts of interest, they are fired. He takes them out, as if he were still the CEO of a privately held company — or the scarier head of something far darker.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week. Comey was leading the investigation of the ties of Trump, his family and staff to Russia. Some have compared Comey's firing to Richard Nixon's 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre” firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Cox was closing in on Nixon for his role in the cover-up of the bungled burglary of Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate, a petty crime. But this is different; this is about enforcing the sovereignty of our nation.

Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Jan. 30 after she informed the White House that Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, had a relationship with Russia and could be blackmailed. Flynn, privy to top secrets, had taken money from Russia and lied about it.

Trump fired Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in early March. Trump Tower was in his jurisdiction, and Bharara was investigating whether Trump has had an ongoing financial relationship with Russian oligarchs, setting up a potential violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

If you consider the foreign leaders Trump admires, his tough-guy tactics should not surprise anyone. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the mass execution of suspected drug users and dealers, without arrest or trial, and tens of thousands have died in the streets. Trump invited Duterte to the White House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is Trump's co-star in the Russian-connection investigations. Putin's political enemies have been dropping like flies — from gunfire, poison and falls from high buildings. Trump calls Putin a “strong leader,” often praising his governing style. And when Bill O'Reilly challenged Trump's admiration for Putin, “a killer,” Trump casually replied, “There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

