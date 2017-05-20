Trump & his pals from Russia

Russian leaders have a long history of looking for “useful fools” to promote their interests and beliefs, and it seems they have found their man in Donald Trump.

Pittsburgh native Michael V. Hayden, who served as director of both the National Security Agency and the CIA, is an expert on Russia. And on Nov. 3, 2016, in a Washington Post op-ed, the retired four-star general explained Trump's Russian role.

Commenting on former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell's claim that Trump is “an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation,” Hayden put it more bluntly: “I'd prefer another term drawn from the arcana of the Soviet era: polezni durak ,” he said. “That's the useful fool, some naif, manipulated by Moscow, secretly held in contempt, but whose blind support is happily accepted and exploited.”

Trump's recent White House meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, where he reportedly leaked classified information to the Russians, supports Hayden's claim. Trump allowed only the Russian state news agency to attend, and its photos show a relaxed president being humored by his Russian pals. The Russians released the embarrassing photos to the world — a propaganda coup — and Trump's White House admitted it had been “tricked.” Think about that: If they were tricked into posing for photos with the Russians, how well can they be doing with the big, complicated issues?

We now know the Russian visit was a special request by Trump's pal Vladimir Putin, and while it produced images that are hard to forget, there were plenty of disturbing signs before and after that meeting. During Trump's campaign, he called Putin a great leader and talked about becoming friends with Russia. Trump casually dismissed Putin's reputation for killing his political enemies, suggesting America was just as bad. Trump challenged intelligence-agency conclusions that Russia interfered in our presidential election, but finally conceded it probably tried. Still, he insisted Russia had no impact.

Trump's staffers, including the new attorney general, met with Russian officials before he took the oath, then lied about it to Congress and the public. Faced with proof of their lies, they invoked innocent memory lapses. Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had met with the Russians, taken money from them and lied about it. Trump tried to save Flynn, until his lies became public, and he was let go.

Trump continues to defend Flynn and apparently tried to get then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the ongoing Flynn-Russia investigation. It appears that after Comey refused, Trump fired him, just as he had fired the acting attorney general, who first informed him of Flynn's deceit.

Putin, not surprisingly, has risen to Trump's defense as questions surface from Trump's Republican allies. Many of them now concede something is amiss. The investigations will continue, subpoenas will be issued, witnesses will testify and the truth will be found. In time, we will learn if those jovial Russians in the photos were laughing with Trump or at Trump.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).