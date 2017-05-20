Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Mistick

Trump & his pals from Russia

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
President Trump speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting at the White House. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 58 minutes ago

Russian leaders have a long history of looking for “useful fools” to promote their interests and beliefs, and it seems they have found their man in Donald Trump.

Pittsburgh native Michael V. Hayden, who served as director of both the National Security Agency and the CIA, is an expert on Russia. And on Nov. 3, 2016, in a Washington Post op-ed, the retired four-star general explained Trump's Russian role.

Commenting on former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell's claim that Trump is “an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation,” Hayden put it more bluntly: “I'd prefer another term drawn from the arcana of the Soviet era: polezni durak ,” he said. “That's the useful fool, some naif, manipulated by Moscow, secretly held in contempt, but whose blind support is happily accepted and exploited.”

Trump's recent White House meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, where he reportedly leaked classified information to the Russians, supports Hayden's claim. Trump allowed only the Russian state news agency to attend, and its photos show a relaxed president being humored by his Russian pals. The Russians released the embarrassing photos to the world — a propaganda coup — and Trump's White House admitted it had been “tricked.” Think about that: If they were tricked into posing for photos with the Russians, how well can they be doing with the big, complicated issues?

We now know the Russian visit was a special request by Trump's pal Vladimir Putin, and while it produced images that are hard to forget, there were plenty of disturbing signs before and after that meeting. During Trump's campaign, he called Putin a great leader and talked about becoming friends with Russia. Trump casually dismissed Putin's reputation for killing his political enemies, suggesting America was just as bad. Trump challenged intelligence-agency conclusions that Russia interfered in our presidential election, but finally conceded it probably tried. Still, he insisted Russia had no impact.

Trump's staffers, including the new attorney general, met with Russian officials before he took the oath, then lied about it to Congress and the public. Faced with proof of their lies, they invoked innocent memory lapses. Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had met with the Russians, taken money from them and lied about it. Trump tried to save Flynn, until his lies became public, and he was let go.

Trump continues to defend Flynn and apparently tried to get then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the ongoing Flynn-Russia investigation. It appears that after Comey refused, Trump fired him, just as he had fired the acting attorney general, who first informed him of Flynn's deceit.

Putin, not surprisingly, has risen to Trump's defense as questions surface from Trump's Republican allies. Many of them now concede something is amiss. The investigations will continue, subpoenas will be issued, witnesses will testify and the truth will be found. In time, we will learn if those jovial Russians in the photos were laughing with Trump or at Trump.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.