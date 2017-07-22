Outbreak of common sense

“I did not come to Washington to hurt people.” With those words, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., brought a dose of much-needed common sense to the years-long debate over the Affordable Care Act, known as ObamaCare.

Last week, after failing to pass an especially mean-spirited replacement for ObamaCare, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got even meaner. He proposed a straight-up repeal of the law, which would leave as many as 30 million Americans without insurance.

The move made little political sense because much of ObamaCare is both valued and vital, especially in Republican communities across the land. But McConnell seemed to see his failure to pass his proposed replacement as a test of his manhood, so he doubled down, trying to wreck it all.

Capito would have none of that. She joined Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. They rejected the destruction of ObamaCare just for the sake of racking up a nominal Republican victory. And for now, their three votes would keep McConnell from having his way.

Even worse for McConnell: From the perspective of the hyperpartisan stronghold that is the majority leader's office, these three Republican senators committed political heresy. They called for a bipartisan approach to reforming health care.

“What I think has to happen is the Republicans have to admit that some of the things in the ACA we actually liked and the Democrats have to admit that some things they voted for in the ACA are broken and need to be fixed,” Murkowski said.

And Collins said, “What I've recommended is that the committee hold hearings, that we look at doing a bipartisan bill.”

There was a sweet irony to all this. McConnell had crafted his plan in secret, trusting it to a small group of Republican men, excluding all others. He ignored the criticism of women's groups, only to have his legislation blocked by three women senators.

And in spite of the popular appeal of a compassionate approach to health care, the White House was not buying any of it. On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised new and improved health care for all Americans, at a lower cost. He promised that existing conditions would be covered and that Medicaid, a lifeline to millions, would not be cut back.

Now that he is president, Trump sings a different tune. In May, after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a TrumpCare bill that even Trump called “mean,” he threw a beer party on the White House lawn to celebrate the gutting of ObamaCare.

And after McConnell's failure last week, Trump vowed to sit on his hands, telling Fox News, “Let ObamaCare fail. It'll be a lot easier. I think we're probably in that position, where we'll just let ObamaCare fail. I'm not gonna own it.”

The Collins-Capito-Murkowski outbreak of common sense may not last beyond this one bright and shining moment, but we can at least hope. Three women senators spoke truth to power, stopped us at the abyss and kept us from hurting Americans who are already hurting, at least for now.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).