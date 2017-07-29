Trump & taking cover

Baby boomers of a certain age, in grade school during the early days of the Cold War with the USSR, were taught to fear a nuclear attack at any time. The national defense drills seem crazy now, but when sirens wailed across our communities, school kids dove under their desks, the prescribed survival tactic for an atomic bomb.

It defied reason, even for kids. Anyone who thought about it knew it would never work. No one could believe that after the bomb obliterated everything, we would emerge safely from beneath our undamaged desks to continue our normal lives.

A few years later, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, rumors of Soviet missiles headed our way swept junior high school halls. Some teens panicked and headed for home, or cried with small groups of classmates, convinced the end was near. Days later, when the threat had passed, the newspapers said our leaders' strength had saved us.

In time, we learned to live with the USSR, and that raw fear was replaced with a healthy skepticism. We had different values, and while we worked together when possible, our leaders never placated and cajoled the Russians, or made excuses for their behavior.

Donald Trump has changed that. He has embraced Russia with bonhomie, greeting Russian officials like pals, confiding in them, sharing our secrets and making them feel more at home in the White House than our own American press corps.

It started during Trump's campaign. In a summer 2016 press conference, he invited Russia to help his campaign, asking it to find emails he believed were deleted from Hillary Clinton's server. He told Russian hackers, “I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

Later, Trump appointed Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, even though he was warned that Flynn was dealing with Russian officials during and after the campaign. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, became his senior adviser and, after he was caught, disclosed four secret meetings he had with Russian operatives.

Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager, met secretly in Trump Tower with Russian envoys during the campaign, along with Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. Junior's invitation to the others identified the gathering's subject as “Russia-Clinton.” And Jeff Sessions, Trump's attorney general, also admitted to attending meetings with Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions, like the others, did not remember these meetings in time to put them on his application for a security clearance.

When Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he told his Russian pals, “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off.” Now, he has warned Special Counsel Robert Mueller not to dig too deep into the Russian investigation, or he might be fired, too.

Some think the Russians must have something on Trump, because he has cozied up to them and seems willing to do anything to stop this investigation. If they do, the truth will come out, and just as before, there will be nowhere to hide. Even the sturdy Oval Office desk will not provide cover.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).