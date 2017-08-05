Joseph Sabino Mistick: Loyalty to Trump or to nation?

Donald Trump talks about loyalty a lot, usually saying how important it is to him. But he clearly has no idea what it means to be loyal, and he seems unable to learn. This has led to one stumble after another.

Cicero said, “Nothing is more noble, nothing more venerable, than loyalty.” While that applies to life in general, it is magnified in politics. And there are two kinds of loyalty that every politician needs in order to govern successfully.

Politicians love the first kind, which is personal loyalty. Sometimes it is based on friendship or common beliefs. In public life, it also includes the loyalty of legislators to presidents or governors or mayors, who need legislators' votes to pass their bills and further their programs.

When a version of TrumpCare barely passed the House of Representatives in May, Trump threw a lawn party at the White House for the bill's supporters, all Republicans. They had been loyal to the president, casting a hard vote for him, and they rightfully expected his loyalty in return.

But Trump is a one-way kind of guy, and that lawn party was all his supporters would get. Soon after, Trump tweeted that they had passed a “mean” bill. Now, in return for their loyalty, many will have Trump's words used against them when they run for re-election.

Trump did it again when a Senate version of TrumpCare narrowly lost. Instead of recognizing the loyalty of those Republican senators who supported him, he insulted them, tweeting, “They look like fools.” They, too, will see Trump's words in their opponents' ads.

The second type of loyalty that is vital to politics and government was best described by St. Augustine, who claimed, “The loyalty of a wise man to his country is, in truth, his greatest liberty.” Trump does not seem to recognize this loyalty to nation.

Early on, at a dinner meeting with FBI Director James Comey, Trump's confusion about loyalty was obvious. As Comey has testified, Trump asked him for his personal loyalty. Comey, aware of his duty to the Constitution, promised “honesty” instead. He was fired shortly afterward.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is getting the same treatment. An early and ardent Trump supporter, Sessions got his dream job. But when he properly recused himself from the Russian investigation, putting duty first, Trump started Sessions' public humiliation, questioning his loyalty.

Before the vote on the Senate version of TrumpCare, Trump demanded loyalty from Republican senators. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, convinced that the bill was bad for Alaskans, told Trump, “Mr. President, I didn't come here to represent the Republican Party. I am representing my constituents and the state of Alaska.”

Even when she was threatened that she would look bad politically when federal funds were withheld from Alaska, she remained strong and helped defeat the bill. And now, Murkowski is the hero.

So, the word is getting out. For those politicians who are being pressed to stick with Trump no matter what, who are being bombarded with Trump's threats and abuse, there is another way: Listen to Augustine, place loyalty to country first, and break free.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).