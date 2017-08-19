Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Joseph Mistick

Neither white nor supreme

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Women visit a memorial at Fourth and Water streets in Charlottesville, Va., where Heather Heyer was killed when a car rammed into a group of counter-protesters last weekend. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman)
Here's a message for the white supremacists: You are not white. You are not supreme.

That goes for you Ku Klux Klan members, you neo-Nazis, you white nationalists — and all of your fellow travelers, all of the members of those terrorist groups that marched in Charlottesville, Va., that set the stage for the murder of Heather Heyer, a real American who stood up to you.

If you spent a few bucks on one of those mail-order DNA tests, you would see where you came from. To your horror, your origins can be traced to some tiny spot in Africa or Asia or the Middle East, just like the rest of us.

You are not white.

We already had a big lesson on this in the 1960s in Pittsburgh. Bishop John Wright gave the homily at a Labor Day Mass, meeting racial conflict within the labor movement head-on.

Facing thousands of union members, Wright held a piece of white copy paper in the air, until the crowd grew silent.

“Are you white?” he asked, pointing to the blank sheet.

“Is anybody white?”

None of you are supreme, either.

There is nothing supreme about using a car to run down pedestrians. You are the terrorists you claim to oppose. You are your own greatest fear.

You are losers.

When you say you are going to take your country back, you miss the point.

Your country no longer exists — thank God.

If we could put you in a time machine and send you to the battlefield at Gettysburg, where your values died, we would happily do that. That was your chance to change America.

When you say that you will not be replaced, you are wrong again.

You were replaced long ago — by true Americans, who fought anyone, anywhere, to defeat those who believed what you believe.

Your chant of “blood and soil,” a feeble attempt to evoke Nazi ideals, only reminded us of the American blood that has been shed on foreign soil in the name of freedom. Everything about you is an insult to the memory of those Americans who sacrificed and died to defeat the Nazis.

When you carried torches through the streets of Charlottesville, with your hateful chants and ugly faces, you wanted to incite fear, like your heroes did in Nazi Germany. But even the manufacturers of the torches you carried have disavowed you.

There is no torch bright enough to light your dark path.

We will never get rid of you entirely, because evil will always exist, as will our need to fight it. Like household pests, your numbers will surge, at times, when you crawl out into the open. But we will always push you back into your hiding places.

In the end, you cannot win.

You will lose because you are wrong and immoral and a danger to all that America means to the world.

And remember this: You will also lose because you are greatly outnumbered — by true Americans.

You are not white, because nobody is.

You are not supreme, because you have no humanity.

And you are outnumbered.

You will not win.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

