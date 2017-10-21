Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Congress stacked drug deck

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Shortly after Gene Vittone was sworn in as Washington County district attorney, he saw something that took the wind out of him. Coroner Tim Warco's 2011 annual report listed 46 accidental fatal drug overdoses, a record number in the small county south of Pittsburgh.

Before graduating from Duquesne Law School's evening division, Vittone spent 20 years as a paramedic, but he had not responded to even one accidental drug overdose. For the new DA, this was a new day. With the help of David J. Hickton, then the U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania and co-chair of the National Heroin Task Force, Vittone opened battles on every front. Kids are now taught the dangers of prescription and non-prescription drugs. First responders carry lifesaving naloxone. And addiction treatment starts in jail, because treatment beds are rare on the outside.

Still, by 2015, Washington County was the subject of a Washington Post story, by Lenny Bernstein, with the horrifying headline “The heroin epidemic's toll: One county, 70 minutes, eight overdoses.” And Coroner Warco's 2016 report showed that drug overdose deaths had more than doubled.

Vittone's dilemma is not uncommon. According to a June report from the online news site STAT, “Opioids could kill nearly half a million people across America over the next decade as the crisis of addiction and overdose accelerates.” No one — not Vittone or Hickton or local and federal law enforcers — could have fought harder in Washington County. But last week, we discovered that our own federal government had stacked the deck against them.

The Post and “60 Minutes” reported Congress passed a law in 2016 that prohibits the DEA from stopping the way that big drug companies distribute opioids. Joe Rannazzisi, a former top DEA enforcer turned whistleblower, told The Post that this allowed “drug dealers in lab coats” to flood our streets with opioids.

Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino, who was later nominated to become the new drug czar in the Trump administration, led the charge to pass the law that protects drug companies. After the story broke, Marino withdrew his nomination, and there are now moves to repeal the deadly law.

Still, it will be a long time before this battle is won. When opioids run out, addicts turn to cheap heroin, which has become even cheaper, with the addition of deadly fentanyl. And the body count mounts.

We have no shortage of tough prosecutors looking to nail the street dealers. But, taking our lessons from past wars on drugs, treatment for those who are addicted is just as important.

According to Vittone, “One recent study says we have up to 5,000 addicts here, and I only have 300 jail cells. You can't just prosecute your way out of this.”

So far, the attorneys general of 41 states are looking at making opioid manufacturers and distributors pay for the damage they have done, and some lawsuits have already been filed.

If it is found that these companies put billions of dollars in profit above lives of our loved ones, making them pay for treatment will just be the beginning of justice.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.