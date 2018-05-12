Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Stop and look around you at the statue on Grant Street

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
The statue of Richard S. Caliguiri is partially covered ins snow outside of City-County Building in downtown on March 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The statue of Richard S. Caliguiri is partially covered ins snow outside of City-County Building in downtown on March 21, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

When the phone rang around 3 a.m., I knew it was bad news. And, even though it was 30 years ago last week, the starkness of the message has kept the words fresh: “Dick died.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri had died at age 56, after battling a rare heart disease. His passing was not unexpected, but it still left us speechless, wondering what to do next.

Mayor Caliguiri was well into his third full term, and by that time, many of his original staff had moved into development, banking, business and law. But that was before anyone knew that he was sick, or most would have stayed.

David Matter, the mayor's best friend, had been his city council aide, campaign manager and executive secretary in the mayor's office. He knew how we felt, and within hours, we got a second call, to come together to do one last service for our mayor and help run his public funeral. It was a blessing to be asked.

The Caliguiri administration was a marvel. Called Renaissance II, it came 20 years after the great successes of Mayor David L. Lawrence's first Pittsburgh renaissance, and it transformed the city again. Cranes were rising on every downtown corner as five major office towers rose into the sky, creating the urban center we know today.

Neighborhoods had their pride restored. The broad sweeping residential communities and those that are tucked into our little nooks or perched on hilltops were all recognized. Each was assigned an urban planner who had the tools to save them and help them grow.

Instead of pitting the neighborhoods and businesses against each other — an easy political trick — Dick knew that one could not prosper without the other. He used quiet leadership and conciliation to move the entire city forward. It took patience and guts.

All of this took place during the collapse of Big Steel and the exodus of most of the corporate headquarters that had once called Pittsburgh home. During the 1980s, unemployment hit 13.9 percent in Allegheny County as the region lost 133,000 jobs.

None of that stopped Dick from creating a consortium with Pitt and CMU to develop the Second Avenue Technology Center or establishing the Cultural District in a rough part of Downtown or taking the first step to keep the Pirates in Pittsburgh in 1986. He knew where the city was headed.

And, finally, there is his living legacy. Dick's administration was composed mostly of young professionals, the children of working-class Pittsburghers, who came armed with that rare combination of idealism and pragmatism that the city needed then. And they have continued to serve through the decades.

On the steps of city hall there is a statue of Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri, created by famed sculptor Robert Berks. It is easy to breeze by it, but this is more than cold bronze. It is a tribute to a living, breathing man who stepped forward when others were stepping back.

So, stop. Spend a moment with one of America's great mayors. Then look around at the fruit of his labors, smile and give thanks.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me