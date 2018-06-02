Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Misplaced trust

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Last week marked the anniversary of the 1889 Johnstown flood, when the poorly designed and neglected Lake Conemaugh dam failed, sending 20 million tons of water into a steep valley and killing 2,209 people. At that time, it was the worst disaster in American history.

Much of the blame was put on the members of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, which owned the lake and dam, for not investing even a tiny bit of their massive fortunes to make it safe for the regular folks who lived downstream. The club was an exclusive retreat for Pittsburgh's most powerful families.

Members had even installed fish guards to keep their prize fish from escaping, putting more pressure on the dam, weakening it further — all so they could catch some fancy fish. That was their priority.

Historian David McCullough, in his book “The Johnstown Flood,” quotes an 1889 article by Maj. John Wesley Powell, director of the U.S. Geological Survey, who said, “Modern industries are handling the forces of nature on a stupendous scale. ... Woe to the people who trust these powers to the hands of fools.”

In the decades after Johnstown, labor unions did not rely on trust and were able to compel management to do the right thing for the people in the industrial valleys. Otherwise, there would be no 8-hour workdays, weekends and holidays, health benefits, paid sick days, workers compensation or pensions.

And, today, we have been reminded that trust is still not good enough. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was supposed to result in higher wages and new jobs. Workers were expected to trust that the corporations receiving massive tax cuts would do the right thing by them.

But, as CNN Money has reported, “just 13 percent of companies' tax cut savings will go to pay raises, bonuses and employee benefits. 43 percent will reward investors with stock buybacks and dividends.” You can score that $171 billion for corporate shareholders and $6 billion for workers, spread across the nation.

“Our worst nightmare is coming true. We predicted that the lion's share of the benefits of this tax cut would go to already wealthy shareholders and CEOs, not to a company's workers,” according to Frank Clemente of Americans for Tax Fairness. “Workers across the country have heard that Harley-Davidson will close a Kansas City plant and eliminate 350 jobs overall. The company has also been planning to open a factory in Thailand, shipping their jobs overseas, as one machinist realized. Trust again has been misplaced.

The Chicago Sun-Times has reported that Harley-Davidson paid an increased dividend to shareholders and bought back up to 15 million shares, while planning the plant closing. So much for reinvesting in workers.

Some things are so clear that they are self-evident. As the old-timers would say, “I don't need a safe to fall on my head.”

If you believe that the welfare of American workers should be left to trust, and not guaranteed by law or hard-fought labor agreements, you either do not care about the American worker or you are living in fantasyland.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me