Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Joseph Sabino Mistick

Nobody knows more about Old Glory than Pete Keim

Joseph Sabino Mistick | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:50 p.m.
Joe Fennimore and his Army buddies in Germany during in World War II with the American flag they made by hand.
Submitted
Joe Fennimore and his Army buddies in Germany during in World War II with the American flag they made by hand.
The handmade flag that was fashioned by Joe Fennimore and some of his Army buddies while in Germany during World War II.
Submitted
The handmade flag that was fashioned by Joe Fennimore and some of his Army buddies while in Germany during World War II.

Updated 7 hours ago

Nobody knows more about the American flag than Dr. Pete Keim. Pete, who co-authored the book, “A Grand Old Flag,” with his son, Kevin, now has about 700 American flags in his personal collection, many of them one-of-a-kind gems.

Pete and his collection get a little more traffic around Flag Day, which was celebrated Thursday, and other patriotic holidays.

Pete once was a physician with what was then Valley Family Practice in Tarentum and a Natrona Heights resident. Now, he's retired and splits his time between Pittsburgh and Austin.

Most folks rarely think about the history of the American flag. In order to spread the word, Pete organizes flag exhibitions at museums across the country and frequently lectures.

More than just the flags themselves, he also collects the stories behind them, charting the history of the nation and many of the people who touched or were touched by the American flag.

One of his favorite stories involves a flag in his collection that was carried at the First Battle of Bull Run in 1861.

At an exhibit in Texas, a young Hispanic boy skeptically asked Pete if the flag was real. Pete assured him several times, finally saying, “Yes, it is real. That actual flag was carried into a major battle in the Civil War.” The 12-year old pondered that for a moment, took one step back, sharply saluted, and turned and walked away.

Sometimes Pete will ask audiences for one word that says what the flag means to them. Most folks say things like “liberty” and “freedom,” but two answers stand out for Pete.

To a young Texas girl, the flag means “welcome.”

An old World War II veteran in Tampa said that it means “home.”

Joe Fennimore, an American soldier fighting with the 4th Infantry in Germany, wanted his advanced scout unit to fly the flag, but they were so far forward that they were unable to get one. Joe pressed on.

In an abandoned auditorium, he found a Nazi flag, a discarded blue German officer's jacket and some other useful items. After some strategic snipping and the notching-out of star shapes on the back of the jacket, Joe crafted his own “Stars & Stripes” on an old sewing machine, and it flew above his unit throughout the war.

Chris Fennimore, a producer and host at WQED-TV in Pittsburgh, and Joe's son, said, “We used to play army with that flag when we were kids. And now they handle it with white gloves and display it under glass at The Smithsonian.”

“My dad was an ordinary extraordinary guy from Brooklyn,” Chris says. “He was very patriotic.”

It can easily seem that these old flag stories have nostalgic value and little relevance today.

But Pete Keim wants us to think about one more thing, and it doesn't have to be around Flag Day to have meaning.

“The largest flag maker in the United States still makes 7,000 flags a week to be placed on the caskets of those who served in the military.”

By any measure, the world is a far better place because of the great things that have been done under our flag.

Joseph Sabino Mistick is a Pittsburgh lawyer (joemistick.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me