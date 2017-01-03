Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

In response to 'rage' question

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 2:57 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

In his column “What fed rage against Germany's Jews?” , Ralph R. Reiland quotes from Amos Elon's book & Steven J. Zipperstein's 2002 New York Times review of it.

Reiland mentions the negative attitude toward and treatment of Jews in Germany in the 18th century and their later upward mobility in culture, science, economics and civil rights. The Jews' advancement was due to their emancipation in the 19th century, following the spread of ideas of equality brought about through Napoleon's conquests. There were, however, always undercurrents of anti-Jewish attitudes expressing themselves through physical attacks and expulsion.

After World War I, with economic depression, devaluation of the currency and unemployment in the millions, the democratic Weimar Republic collapsed and the Nazis came to power.

The Nazis were always anti-Jewish.The Jews were an easy target to blame for all the ills that befell Germany. They were a religious minority that was traditionally mistreated and attacked.

The Nazis used the popular sentiment of frustration and anger and directed it toward Germany's Jews, the Jews of Europe and later, most of Europe. I hope that this partially answers Reiland's question.

Sara Reichman

Squirrel Hill

