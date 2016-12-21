Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

The Electoral College gives less populous states a voice

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 7:48 p.m.

It's amazing that after reading editorials and letters to the editor, as I am assuming he did, letter writer Eugene Ceschini (“I want my vote to count” ) continues to remain ignorant of the fact the United States of America is not a democracy but a representative republic.

This ensures each state has an equal voice in an election. The Electoral College ensures that a populous state cannot tyrannically dominate a state with a smaller population. What's so unintelligible about this concept? Thus, the east and west coasts, which are inherently liberal, cannot have a despotic hold on a politically moderate-to-conservative middle America.

What's unintelligible about the 2016 election results clearly bearing witness to the concept of a representative republic as demonstrated in the Electoral College?

Liberals blinded by their ideology are unable to think clearly. As a result of their opaque thinking, reason flies out the window and they become enraged, acting like a bull in a china shop wishing to destroy the very fabric of our republic.

Mr. Ceschini and his ilk care nothing about the people in Iowa, Kansas and all middle America, wanting to bulldoze them under for a passe banal ideology. Now that's truly American.

Perhaps he and other likeminded individuals should do less writing and more reading.

The Rev. James Holland

Russellton

The writer is the pastor of Transfiguration Parish and a clinical nurse specialist at the Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center.

