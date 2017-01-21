Basking in victory

Well, after a period of basking in schadenfreude (a German term for gloating), I wish to congratulate the victors (who clung to their bibles and guns) over the supercilious elite in the media, academia and political realms. To cite a colloquialism: “They showed them where the bear (defecated) in the buckwheat.”

And what did the proponents of love and peace do? Naturally, they rioted, destroying property and beating up opponents (third-generation Woodstock). Since none of them appear to have an anchor attached to their derriere, why don't they head for one of the “workers' paradises” — i.e., Cuba or Venezuela? I'm sure they will be greeted with open arms.

The abject looks on the faces of the network announcers, the poll pundits and politicos made my day.

I wish to thank letter-writer Jim Harger ( “Get your facts straight” ) for noting the Muslim terrorist in the Orlando massacre was born in New York, the same as Donald Trump. I wonder if he were born in Hope, Ark., or Honolulu, he may not have committed this heinous crime.

The important point that Jim makes is that we now have native 3Ms (maniacal Muslim murderers). So why import more? Why can't the oil-rich Muslim countries set up sanctuaries instead of constructing opulent skyscrapers and artificial islands in the shape of palm trees?

If they are making money at $50 per barrel, imagine what they were making at $100 per barrel. Whom do you think paid for the gasoline based on these exorbitant prices? Let them spend part of it to assist their fellow Muslims.

Jack Bologna

Parks