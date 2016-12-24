Diesel idling illegal
While walking to a meeting at Point Park University Downtown recently, I was confronted by a cloud of noxious diesel exhaust from an idling dump truck parked at a construction site. I spoke with the driver standing nearby. I mentioned the cloud of pollution his truck was producing and asked him if he could shut off the engine, but sadly, he didn't seem concerned about the pollution at all, and defensively voiced fears about restarting his engine.
This driver needs to know that his health and mine are at risk: Diesel pollution is linked to lung disease, heart disease and cancer. It is illegal except in limited cases for a diesel vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds engaged in commerce to idle for more than five minutes out of every hour. This is Pennsylvania's Diesel-Powered Motor Vehicle Idling Act.
Some truck drivers hold onto the mistaken belief that idling for long periods is necessary or saves fuel. This is no longer true with modern fuel-injected engines.
The law says you must turn off your engine if you're stopped for more than five minutes.
Paul Heckbert
Edgewood