Teachers strain taxpayers

In Ambridge, where 20 percent of the population lives in poverty, the average public school teacher in the Ambridge Area School District makes $58,741 — nearly three times per-capita income in the borough. Teachers walked off the job this month, demanding a five-year contract with a cumulative wage increase of $36,431 per teacher.

Their last contract awarded them large raises and the district this time offered raises totaling $20,946 per teacher over five years. And unlike nearly everyone else in Western Pennsylvania, teachers in the district pay only $25 a month for full family health coverage — almost unheard of in these times.

As a parent and president of Ambridge Area School Board, I'm disappointed and saddened that the Ambridge Area Education Association chose to strike, closing schools and causing parents to suddenly juggle schedules during the busy holiday season. The union wouldn't allow its teachers to vote on the district's offer.

This impasse ends more than 16 bargaining sessions since the contract expired in June 2015. Despite the difficulties a strike presents, let me be clear — the entire board stands united: Any contract must reflect the financial realities of this district. The union's demands would set a dangerous precedent and put severe financial strain on our taxpayers who already pay the highest millage rate in Beaver County.

The facts are hard: The district has declining enrollment and a flat tax base. Last year alone, we lost over $1 million as students chose charter schools. We must be responsible stewards and make sure the district operates within its means.

Scott Angus

Economy