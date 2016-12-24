Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Not ‘more respected'

During his press conference on Dec. 16, President Obama said that “almost every country on Earth sees America as stronger and more respected today than they did eight years ago.”

Really? More respected? Syrian President Bashar Assad not only ignored Obama's “red line,” his troops marched all over it and even invited a guest, Russia, to participate in the folly, thus proving that not even Russia and Iran have respect for this president.

The modern-day holocaust in Aleppo is a direct result of the United Nations and the United States standing by and allowing these atrocities to occur. The Arab world is being taken hostage by terrorists and murderers as we stand by and do nothing.

In January of this year, Iranian forces seized a U.S. naval ship and took 10 U.S. sailors into custody.

China has been piling sand onto reefs in the South China Sea, and that became a major point of contention between China and the United States. A discussion between Obama and President Xi Jinping of China during the president's visit in September proved fruitless, as China continues to exert its dominance in the Spratly Islands — showing once again that this president is perceived as weak and feckless by other nations in the world.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

