Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Letters to the Editor

Deceptive attacks I

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Largely because the Humane Society of the United States is highly effective in attacking so many forms of animal cruelty, there is kick-back from industries that profit from exploiting animals ( “Givers, beware” ).

Operators of puppy mills, factory farms and other inhumane practices have funded a deceptive advertising campaign — run through a group called the Center for Consumer Freedom — attacking us.

The Center for Consumer Freedom doesn't want to help animals locally or nationally. In fact, the group doesn't spend a penny protecting animals.

The Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates are the No. 1 animal care provider in the world among nonprofit organizations. But it's our advocacy programs that help millions of animals.

We've worked with America's biggest food retail corporations to improve the treatment of animals in their supply chains. We've worked with the federal government to end invasive testing on chimps and with the international community to nearly end the Canadian seal slaughter and shut down the dog-meat trade. We've protected horses from slaughter and soring, elephants from poaching and circus cruelty, and dogs from puppy mills.

It's because of our effectiveness that the Center for Consumer Freedom attacks us. This holiday season and year round, it's important to support both local and national groups whenever possible. If you care about all animals, and effecting change on the biggest scale, please consider supporting us at www.humanesociety.org.

Wayne Pacelle

Washington, D.C.

The writer is president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.