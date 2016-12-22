Deceptive attacks I

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Largely because the Humane Society of the United States is highly effective in attacking so many forms of animal cruelty, there is kick-back from industries that profit from exploiting animals ( “Givers, beware” ).

Operators of puppy mills, factory farms and other inhumane practices have funded a deceptive advertising campaign — run through a group called the Center for Consumer Freedom — attacking us.

The Center for Consumer Freedom doesn't want to help animals locally or nationally. In fact, the group doesn't spend a penny protecting animals.

The Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates are the No. 1 animal care provider in the world among nonprofit organizations. But it's our advocacy programs that help millions of animals.

We've worked with America's biggest food retail corporations to improve the treatment of animals in their supply chains. We've worked with the federal government to end invasive testing on chimps and with the international community to nearly end the Canadian seal slaughter and shut down the dog-meat trade. We've protected horses from slaughter and soring, elephants from poaching and circus cruelty, and dogs from puppy mills.

It's because of our effectiveness that the Center for Consumer Freedom attacks us. This holiday season and year round, it's important to support both local and national groups whenever possible. If you care about all animals, and effecting change on the biggest scale, please consider supporting us at www.humanesociety.org.

Wayne Pacelle

Washington, D.C.

The writer is president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.